Santa Clarita City, Media Partners Announce Fourth of July Patriotic Tour

With bunting displayed on awnings and windowsills, American flags proudly waving along City streets and the unmistakable smells of barbecue and apple pie wafting through neighborhoods, the Fourth of July in Santa Clarita is a holiday with festivities that are not to be missed.

Although the traditional SCV Fourth of July Parade will not take place in 2020 due to public health concerns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Santa Clarita Valley residents can still participate in a fun, friendly and patriotic competition to show off their Independence Day spirit in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, presented by the City of Santa Clarita, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, SCVTV and KHTS!

Decorate the front of your home or business in Americana in the month of June for a chance to win an amazing prize that also supports local businesses impacted by the coronavirus shutdown. The third-place winner will receive a $50 gift card, the runner-up will receive a $100 gift card and the Grand Prize winner will receive a $200 gift card. Each gift card will be to a Santa Clarita Valley business of the winner’s choice.

To enter your home or business in the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour, please visit santa-clarita.com/PatrioticTour. There, residents and business owners will complete a registration form and submit their name and address, and upload an image of their entry. Entries will then be tracked on a real-time map so the public can see the displays when driving through Santa Clarita.

The winners of the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour will be determined by a panel of judges, led by Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Laurene Weste. The deadline to submit an entry online is Tuesday, June 30. Depending on the number of submissions, a preliminary judging round may take place online to determine finalists. Judges will then drive around in Santa Clarita Transit’s patriotically decorated trolley and evaluate the finalists in person on Saturday, July 4, with an announcement of the winners to follow.

To learn more about the Fourth of July Patriotic Tour and to submit an entry, please visit santa-clarita.com/PatrioticTour.