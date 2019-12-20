[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1892 - Benjamin Harrison establishes 555,520-acre San Gabriel Timberland Reserve (Angeles National Forest). First forest reserve in California, second in U.S. [story]
Santa Clarita Closes 2019 with 2020 Strategic Plan Progress
| Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Members of the Santa Clarita City Council and other dignitaries cut the ribbon for the Newhall Ranch Road bridge widening project in February 2019. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.
Members of the Santa Clarita City Council and other dignitaries cut the ribbon for the Newhall Ranch Road bridge widening project in February 2019. | Photo: Cory Rubin / The Signal.

 

The year 2019 came with highs and lows for Santa Clarita, but this month, the city turned 32 years old and looks ahead to a new year with new goals as officials inch closer to completing Santa Clarita’s 2020 Strategic Plan.

“It was a year of challenges and sadness, but also of progress and accomplishments,” City Manager Ken Striplin said in a statement. “I am proud of the programs, projects and initiatives that we completed and look forward to the new year as we move into the home stretch of our Santa Clarita 2020 Strategic Plan.”

Over the past four years, the plan has guided the city with its six major work areas: public safety, building and creating community, enhancing economic vitality, community beautification, sustaining public infrastructure, and proactive, transparent and responsive government services.

This year, the city made several strides in each of the six categories.

Under public safety, for example, the City Council approved in May steps for the $67.3 million construction of the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road, which is expected for completion by 2021. Just down the road is the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 104, which progressed its vertical buildup this year and is slated to open in 2020.

Safety itself improved in Santa Clarita, Councilman Bob Kellar said at this year’s State of the City event. Part one crimes, such as homicide, rape, robbery and burglary, dropped by 24.9% compared to last year, marking an all-time low mark. In November, the City Council accepted a grant of $330,000 to continue funding programs aimed at curbing youth crime.

The city claimed significant victories this year in a decades-long legal battle over the proposed Cemex mining project in the Soledad Canyon area after much back-and-forth between the mining company and the Bureau of Land Management. As of late, state water officials have placed a hold on Cemex’s request for water, citing uncertainty about its efforts to mine.

“We will remain vigilant and see how this most recent development plays out, but this is definitely another win, in what has been a two-decades-long battle to prevent mega-mining in our community,” said Kellar in a previous interview.

From building the new Sierra Highway pedestrian bridge and engraving poems on city sidewalks to widening Newhall Ranch Road and adding nine new electric vehicle charging stations, pedestrians and motorists were also a priority for the city this year.

This year also came with tragedy, following the deadly Saugus High School shooting in November and the Tick Fire in October that engulfed some residents’ homes.

But with a new year ahead, there will be a great focus on healing, said newly named Mayor Cameron Smyth after his appointment on Dec. 10.

This coming year, residents can expect to see advancements in several projects including the new Canyon Country Community Center, the city’s first inclusive playground, which will be located at Canyon Country Park, and further expansion of Central Park.
City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure

City Council Backs Bill to Restore Local Control Over Infrastructure
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
The Santa Clarita City Council has expressed support for a federal bill that proposes to restore local control over public infrastructure specific to 5G network service.
FULL STORY...

Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots

Now Shooting in SCV: Features, TV Shows, Spots
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of what's now shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of December 16-22, 2019.
FULL STORY...

Green Santa Clarita: 2019 By the Numbers

Green Santa Clarita: 2019 By the Numbers
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services Division has planned, coordinated and implemented programs during 2019 designed to make the city more "green."
FULL STORY...

Dec. 20: Jingle Bell Jamboree at Newhall Community Center

Dec. 20: Jingle Bell Jamboree at Newhall Community Center
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
The city of Santa Clarita and the Santa Clarita City Council invite residents to celebrate the holiday season with their friends and neighbors as the Jingle Bell Jamboree returns to the Newhall Community Center on Friday, December 20, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
Santa Clarita accountant Patricia Cascione was sentenced Friday to one year in jail and five years of formal probation for embezzling more than $93,000 from the Girl Scouts and a local cancer center over a four-year period, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Cascione Sentenced to 1 Year in Jail for Embezzling $93K
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reported another new case of serious vaping-related pulmonary injury, bringing the total to 35 cases and one death associated with e-cigarettes in the county.
County Reports 35th Case of Pulmonary Injury Due to Vaping
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
The city of Santa Clarita is the No. 5 highest-value city in Los Angeles County, just behind Beverly Hills, according to the 2019 Annual Report released Friday by County Assessor Jeffrey Prang.
Santa Clarita is No. 5 Highest-Value City in LA County
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
According to many of the 100 who attended a memorial Thursday for Heidi Levy at Bowman High School, what the world lost the day she died were the hugs she would no longer give to show love and compassion.
Bowman Grads, Students, Staffers Remember Heidi Levy, ‘Heidi Hugs’
Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, will receive the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Chamber’s 97th Annual Awards & Installation Gala on Friday, January 24.
Van Hook to Receive SCV Chamber Lifetime Achievement Award
CHP Holiday Tips: Drive Safely, Stay Off the ‘Naughty List’
During this busy travel season, the California Highway Patrol is giving the gift of traffic safety tips to help keep motorists off the "naughty list."
CHP Holiday Tips: Drive Safely, Stay Off the ‘Naughty List’
Today in SCV History (Dec. 20)
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
The Master’s University women’s basketball team has gained momentum at the start of its 2019-20 season, mounting an undefeated record through its first 12 games.
Lady Mustangs Start 2019-20 Season with 3-0 Conference Record
County’s Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) begins its second consecutive Parks After Dark winter season with 31 county parks, including Val Verde, to remain open late with free programs and holiday-themed events for all ages.
County’s Parks After Dark Winter Season Returns
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Two water-dumping helicopters doused a small brush fire north of Pyramid Lake Thursday morning, within 10 minutes of being dispatched to it.
Small Brush Fire Near Pyramid Lake Held to Quarter-Acre
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Due to popular demand, Princess Cruises, the international premium cruise line known for its legacy of romance, announced a second Valentine’s Day (West Coast) cruise departing from Los Angeles to Mexico, to break the Guinness Book of World Records title for the largest multi-location vow renewal.
Princess Cruises Attempts Another World Record for Vow Renewals
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Five College of the Canyons football players inked National Letters of Intent during the NCAA's early signing period on Wednesday, becoming the first student-athletes from the Cougars' 2019 conference championship team to move on to four-year programs.
Five Cougars Ink National Letters of Intent; Headed to Four-Year Schools
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
A car reportedly drove on the train tracks toward a train station in Newhall Wednesday night, prompting a response from law enforcement officials.
Car Stalls on Newhall Railroad Tracks; Prompts Emergency Response
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
One person was sent to the hospital following a traffic collision in Saugus Wednesday night.
Newhall Ranch Traffic Collision Sends One Person to Hospital
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
Four boys identified as gang members were detained and taken to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’’s Station Tuesday by detectives responding to concerns voiced by citizens.
Deputies Detain Four Alleged Young Gang Members
Today in SCV History (Dec. 19)
1970 - Snow day in Santa Clarita Valley [photos]
Saugus train station
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
Patricia Cascione, a Saugus woman accused of stealing more than $88,000 from nonprofit groups, including the local Girl Scouts, pleaded no contest Wednesday to one felony count of embezzlement by a public or private officer.
Cascione Pleads No Contest in $88K Embezzlement Case
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
Three hundred forty-four feature films are eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
344 Feature Films in Contention for 2019 Academy Awards
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Lead Pastor Jack Winkle of Calvary Chapel of Golden Valley in Canyon Country will inaugurate special abbreviated services for autistic children and others with special needs on Sunday, December 22, from 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
SCV Pastor with Autistic Son Begins Services for Special-Needs Families
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Marshall Lancaster has been appointed chief information officer for the professional services division supporting Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia.
Princess Cruises Names New Chief Information Officer
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
The Saugus Union School District saw a performance increase in both English language arts and mathematics for the 2019 school year, according to the newly posted California Dashboard data.
Saugus Union School District Shows Growth in English, Math
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Members of the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission were in town Tuesday but, unlike their town hall meetings where the public gets to weigh in on law enforcement, they reflected on the past year and scheduled items for the coming year, fielding only a couple of comments from the public.
Civilian Oversight Commission Slips Quietly In and Out of SCV
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
A man was stabbed and taken to the hospital and a woman arrested following an altercation in Newhall late Tuesday night.
Man Stabbed, Woman Arrested, in Newhall Tuesday Night
