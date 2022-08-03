header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
92°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 3
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
| Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022

Last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series.  It was announced that 55 acts will be continuing on to the live shows, including former engineer turned comedian, Don McMillan from Santa Clarita.

McMillan graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Following 15 successful years in the tech world, he quit his job to become a stand-up comedian and worked as a successful headliner for years. Following the birth of his son Garrett, McMillan took a step back from comedy in 2003, but has since developed an act combining his two loves: engineering and comedy.

When Garrett left for college in 2021, it was time for McMillan to hit the road, return to his comedic roots and bring laughs to the rest of the world. This journey brought him to the one place he could do just that, the AGT stage.

Don will perform next on our first live show airing on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, where America will have a chance to vote him on to the next round in the competition.

In case you missed his initial performance, you can view it here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows

Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
FULL STORY...

Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch

Aug 12: Family-Friendly Community Hike at East Walker Ranch
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Join local Eagle Scouts for family-friendly activities and learn more about the great outdoors Tuesday, Aug. 12, from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m., during a community hike to be held at East Walker Ranch.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center

Aug. 5: ‘Celebrate the Caribbean’ at Canyon Country Community Center
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Celebrate the diversity of the community at the summer celebration "Celebrate the Caribbean" Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Canyon Country Community Center.
FULL STORY...

July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake

July 31: Quickstart Your Kayak Workshop at Castaic Lake
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
The Quickstart Your Kayak workshop will be held Sunday, July 31, at 9 a.m. and taught by Anthea Raymond at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties

Aug. 2: The MAIN’s Art Tank Explores Settings, Properties
Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Once again, it’s time for Art Tank at the MAIN Theatre.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
Aug 4: Thurmond Secures Funds For Mental Health Services
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Last Tuesday's episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series
Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
The city of Santa Clarita owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations at ten locations throughout the city, which include a total of 25 charging ports.
Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a board letter announcing the partnership between The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation and The Los Angeles County Parks Foundation.
County Launches Power of Play Initiative
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Representative Mike Garcia’s (CA-25) Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act was chosen to be included in a legislative package that was marked up and passed through the House Veteran’s Affairs Committee.
Garcia’s Military Spouse Licensing Relief Act Gets Committee Approval
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Not sure what plants to use in your landscape? We’ve taken the guesswork out by identifying the top 30 plants that look beautiful and grow well in the SCV.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Offers Gardening Class Showcasing Top 30 SCV Plants
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.
Aug. 20: Free Drive-thru Shredding Event at The Centre
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,227 new cases countywide and 84 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 17 New Deaths in L.A. County, 3,227 New Cases
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued the following statement following the Board of Supervisors’ final approval of a November ballot measure giving the Board authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause.
Barger Opposes Ballot Measure to Remove L.A. County Sheriff
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life.
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
The California Film Commission has issued a production alert regarding filming fee increases in California State Parks effective Sept. 1, 2022.
Filming Costs to Increase in California State Parks
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
Unfortunately, our beautiful city is no stranger to the threat of wildfires.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin: Be Prepared for Wildfires
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
The Wheeler North Reef, among the world’s largest artificial reefs built to mitigate environmental impacts, was constructed off the San Clemente coast starting in the late 1990s as a way to mitigate the harmful impact the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station was having on local marine life.
CSUN Marine Biologists Get Grant to Study Effectiveness of California’s Artificial Reefs
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
As students head back to the classroom, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reminds parents August is Back-to-School Safety Month and residents should follow the speed limit and be extra careful driving through school zones.
August is Back-to-School Safety Month: Slow down in School Zones
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
The city of Santa Clarita presents ‘National Disc Golf Day’ Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. - noon at Central Park.
Aug 6: Central Park to Host National Disc Golf Day Event
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
The Child & Family Center of Santa Clarita Valley was selected as one of this year’s honorees for Domesticshelters.org Purple Ribbon Awards, an awards program honoring the countless heroes of the domestic violence movement.
Child & Family Center Selected as Purple Ribbon Award Honoree
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Castaic Animal Care Center in partnership with the ASPCA is one of the many shelters and rescue organizations across Southern California set to lower its adoption fees in honor of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters month” from Aug 1-31.
Castaic Animal Care Center Cutting Adoption Fees for ‘Clear the Shelters’
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
The Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps welcomes new Officer in Charge Captain Rafael Viana.
Salvation Army Santa Clarita Corps Welcomes New Officer in Charge
Today in SCV History (Aug. 2)
1935 - Newhall deputy Archie Carter sentenced to 1 year in jail for contributing to the delinquency of a minor after his wife fatally shot his 20-year-old mistress (the age of majority was 21). [story]
Archie Carter
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
Latest Edition of CalArts Magazine, The Pool, Now Online
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Weste Releases Statement Regarding Camp Scott
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
Transportation Association Recognizes Santa Clarita’s Holiday Light Tour
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: