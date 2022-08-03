Santa Clarita Comedian Moves To America’s Got Talent Live Shows

Last Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent was another defining moment in the history of the series. It was announced that 55 acts will be continuing on to the live shows, including former engineer turned comedian, Don McMillan from Santa Clarita.

McMillan graduated from Stanford University with a master’s degree in electrical engineering. Following 15 successful years in the tech world, he quit his job to become a stand-up comedian and worked as a successful headliner for years. Following the birth of his son Garrett, McMillan took a step back from comedy in 2003, but has since developed an act combining his two loves: engineering and comedy.

When Garrett left for college in 2021, it was time for McMillan to hit the road, return to his comedic roots and bring laughs to the rest of the world. This journey brought him to the one place he could do just that, the AGT stage.

Don will perform next on our first live show airing on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 8:00 p.m. on NBC, where America will have a chance to vote him on to the next round in the competition.

In case you missed his initial performance, you can view it here.

