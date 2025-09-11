Community College District Board Announces Leadership Changes

The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees announced leadership changes following a closed session on Wednesday, Sept. 10.

The board voted to place Interim Superintendent/President David C. Andrus, J.D. on administrative leave, effective immediately.

To ensure continuity of college operations, the trustees also announced that Dr. Jasmine Ruys, assistant superintendent/vice president of student services at the college, (pictured above), will step in immediately to serve as Acting Superintendent/President in the near term.

“I am honored to serve as Acting Superintendent/President and support College of the Canyons during this important time,” said Ruys. “My focus will be on ensuring continuity, supporting our students and staff, and maintaining the high standards of excellence our district is known for in our community.”

Within the next few weeks, the board will name an Interim Superintendent/President to serve until a permanent CEO is selected.

As part of that process, the trustees previously contracted with Professional Personnel Leasing, Inc. to conduct a nationwide search for a new president.

The firm has begun work on that process, which will continue moving forward with the goal of having a permanent CEO in place by July 1, 2026.

“The Board has full confidence in Dr. Ruys’s ability to lead College of the Canyons during this time of transition,” said Board President Sharlene Johnson. “Her deep commitment to students, collaborative leadership style, and years of experience within our district make her well-suited to guide the college as we continue with our search for a new college President.”

