header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
77°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 5
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
| Friday, Dec 3, 2021
Note: This is the current trustee area map that is in the process of being updated during the 2021 redistricting process.
 

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.

As per federal law, the board of trustees of a community college district that conducts its elections by trustee area must adjust the boundaries of those areas every 10 years to account for population changes reflected in updated Census data.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau and released by the California Department of Finance, the population growth of the area served by the SCCCD grew more than 7.6& from 2010 to 2020. Data show that populations have changed within the five current trustee areas, so the boundary lines must be adjusted to ensure each area contains nearly equal population.

The District hired a demographic consultant to evaluate the population data and develop adjusted trustee area maps that balance the population in each trustee area. At its Nov. 10 meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed initial draft maps prepared by the consultant. The board held a study session Nov. 29 to continue its review and evaluation process of the proposed boundary changes.

Public input on proposed trustee area changes is an important part of the redistricting process, and the Board of Trustees will seek feedback from local residents at two public hearings.

Public input can be shared at the following public hearings, which will be held via Zoom:

– 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

– 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

The meeting agendas, including Zoom log-in details, will be available online at this link.

The board is expected to conduct a final review of the proposed maps and vote to select one at the January 19 meeting. By law, the Board of Trustees must approve of voting area adjustments and submit new trustee area maps to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder no later than February 28, 2022.

Members of the public wishing to provide feedback, but who cannot attend a meeting, can comment online. Members of the public can provide online feedback here.

The new trustee areas would take effect beginning in the 2022 election cycle.

The trustee areas and current board members are scheduled for election as follows:

– Trustee Area 1: Michael Berger on Nov. 8, 2022

– Trustee Area 2: Edel Alonso on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 3: Sebastian Cazares on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 4: Michele Jenkins on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 5: Joan MacGregor on Nov. 8, 2022

 

To review the SCCCD trustee area draft maps, click this link.

Click here for more information about the COC Board of Trustees.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
HIGHER EDUCATION LINKS
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
> COLLEGE NEWS ARCHIVE

COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates

COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Low Observable Technician Pathway graduated on Nov. 23. 2021 at a special ceremony held at the college’s culinary arts center.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting

Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.
FULL STORY...

COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center

COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center
Friday, Dec 3, 2021
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, College of the Canyons held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Don Takeda Science Center, which is named in honor of longtime biology instructor Don Takeda, who retired in 2017.
FULL STORY...

CSUN’s Annual Dance Concert Available on YouTube

CSUN’s Annual Dance Concert Available on YouTube
Thursday, Dec 2, 2021
colaboratoria
FULL STORY...

COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert

COC Music Presents Fall Electronica Concert
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
The College of the Canyons music department will present its fall “Electronica Musique” show on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Dec. 5)
1938 - Supervisors award construction contract for jail at Wayside Farms in Castaic (later called Pitchess Detention Center). [story]
Wayside
Today in SCV History (Dec. 4)
1962- Actress and future Soledad Canyon big-cat rescuer Tippi Hedren, "Hitchcock's New Grace Kelly," makes cover of Look magazine for upcoming thriller, "The Birds" [story]
Tippi Hedren
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
The Santa Clarita City Council will take a major step toward enhancing one of the city of Santa Clarita’s landmark amenities by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the Central Park Buildout project on Monday, Dec. 6.
City Invites Community to Central Park Buildout Groundbreaking
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Friday 17 new deaths and 1,942 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 39,281 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Cases Among People Experiencing Homelessness Declines for 2nd Month in a Row
Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 7: Planning Commission Regular Meeting
COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
The first cohort of the College of the Canyons Low Observable Technician Pathway graduated on Nov. 23. 2021 at a special ceremony held at the college’s culinary arts center.
COC’s First Low Observable Technician Pathway Cohort Graduates
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.
Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting
Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
The California Highway Patrol joins the American Occupational Therapy Association in recognizing Dec. 6 through Dec. 10, 2021, as Older Driver Safety Awareness Week.
Dec. 6-10: 2021 Older Driver Safety Awareness Week
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center
On Wednesday, Dec. 1, College of the Canyons held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Don Takeda Science Center, which is named in honor of longtime biology instructor Don Takeda, who retired in 2017.
COC Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Don Takeda Science Center
Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags
To help ring in the holiday season, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual party for foster youth served by the Department of Children and Family Services and their foster families at Six Flags Magic Mountain on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Supervisor Barger Hosts Annual Foster Youth Holiday Party at Six Flags
Dec. 4: Lake Lifeguard Test Starts at the Castaic Aquatic Center
The Los Angeles County Lake Lifeguards begin the search for potential new lifeguard candidates with the Lake Lifeguard Test Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Castaic Aquatic Center.
Dec. 4: Lake Lifeguard Test Starts at the Castaic Aquatic Center
Today in SCV History (Dec. 3)
1887 - Prohibitionist Henry Needham purchases land in Newhall, attempts to establish "dry" colony [story]
H.C. Needham
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has received confirmation of its first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529).
Thursday COVID Roundup: First Case of Omicron Detected in L.A. County
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Andrew Ghassemi, senior vice president of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., is pleased to announce the recent sale of a Class-A office building in Valencia.
Spectrum Real Estate Closes on $3.5M Sale of Valencia Office Building
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
Metro Los Angeles celebrated the groundbreaking Wednesday for the I-5 North County Enhancements Project, which will improve the operations and safety of the I-5 freeway for motorists in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Interstate 5 Improvement Project Breaks Ground in Santa Clarita
Learn How to Wrap Gifts Like a Pro Thanks to JCI Santa Clarita
Do you take the easy route with a bag and tissue paper because your wrapping job looks like a crumpled mess?
Learn How to Wrap Gifts Like a Pro Thanks to JCI Santa Clarita
DMV Extending Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Commercial driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, endorsements and special certificates expiring between March 2020 and February 2022, are automatically extended through Feb. 28, 2022, the California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday.
DMV Extending Commercial Driver’s Licenses, Learner’s Permits
Today in SCV History (Dec. 2)
1972 - Five wounded in Vagos biker gang shooting at Curtis & JoAnne Darcy's Acton '49er Saloon [story]
Darcys 49er
City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2021
We are in the home stretch of the holiday season. I hope you have made plans to safely celebrate with family and friends. I also want to encourage you to keep safety in mind when shopping for that perfect gift for your loved ones.
City Manager’s Monthly Message – December 2021
La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant
La Mesa Junior High 8th graders will soon be building water bottle rockets as part of their science program, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2021 Teacher Grant program.
La Mesa Teacher Wins Fall 2021 Teacher Grant
Adoption Fees Waived Through End of the Year
Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control is celebrating the 'Paw"lidays by offering the gift of a new furry friend. 
Adoption Fees Waived Through End of the Year
Artists Association Presents Oil Painting Showcase With Sharon Weaver
Santa Clarita Artists Association is pleased to showcase an oil painting demo by Sharon Weaver on Feb. 21, 2022.
Artists Association Presents Oil Painting Showcase With Sharon Weaver
Sheriff Station Seeks Donations For 2021 Holiday Toy Drive
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has once again begun collecting toys as part of the Annual Holiday Toy Drive.
Sheriff Station Seeks Donations For 2021 Holiday Toy Drive
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: