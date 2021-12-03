Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees Undergoing Redistricting

The Board of Trustees of the Santa Clarita Community College District is undergoing the redistricting process, and community members will have the opportunity to comment on revised trustee area boundaries at two upcoming public hearings.

As per federal law, the board of trustees of a community college district that conducts its elections by trustee area must adjust the boundaries of those areas every 10 years to account for population changes reflected in updated Census data.

According to data compiled by the U.S. Census Bureau and released by the California Department of Finance, the population growth of the area served by the SCCCD grew more than 7.6& from 2010 to 2020. Data show that populations have changed within the five current trustee areas, so the boundary lines must be adjusted to ensure each area contains nearly equal population.

The District hired a demographic consultant to evaluate the population data and develop adjusted trustee area maps that balance the population in each trustee area. At its Nov. 10 meeting, the Board of Trustees reviewed initial draft maps prepared by the consultant. The board held a study session Nov. 29 to continue its review and evaluation process of the proposed boundary changes.

Public input on proposed trustee area changes is an important part of the redistricting process, and the Board of Trustees will seek feedback from local residents at two public hearings.

Public input can be shared at the following public hearings, which will be held via Zoom:

– 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021

– 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022

The meeting agendas, including Zoom log-in details, will be available online at this link.

The board is expected to conduct a final review of the proposed maps and vote to select one at the January 19 meeting. By law, the Board of Trustees must approve of voting area adjustments and submit new trustee area maps to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder no later than February 28, 2022.

Members of the public wishing to provide feedback, but who cannot attend a meeting, can comment online. Members of the public can provide online feedback here.

The new trustee areas would take effect beginning in the 2022 election cycle.

The trustee areas and current board members are scheduled for election as follows:

– Trustee Area 1: Michael Berger on Nov. 8, 2022

– Trustee Area 2: Edel Alonso on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 3: Sebastian Cazares on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 4: Michele Jenkins on Nov. 5, 2024

– Trustee Area 5: Joan MacGregor on Nov. 8, 2022

To review the SCCCD trustee area draft maps, click this link.

Click here for more information about the COC Board of Trustees.

