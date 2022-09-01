Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day

Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Branch

24500 Main Street

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Branch

23743 W. Valencia Boulevard

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Starting today, Sept. 1, through Saturday, Sept. 3, all three Santa Clarita Public Library branches will open as cooling centers during the following hours:

Tuesday, Sept. 1: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, September 2: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 3: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Normal library services will remain available to the public during cooling center operations.

Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Old Town Newhall Branch and Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will be open to the public as cooling centers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., respectively. During this time, normal library services will not be available.

Additionally, residents can head over to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive, to cool off, grab food at The Grille at The Cube and watch this weekend’s Labor Day Hockey Tournament.

With high temperatures and elevated fire danger expected through the weekend, the City reminds residents to be prepared with an emergency supply kit and family action plan. To learn more and get tips on preparing your home for fire season, please visit santa-clarita.com/Emergency.

