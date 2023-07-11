Santa Clarita Cooling Centers to Open Due to Excessive Heat

Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library as cooling centers, starting Wednesday, July 12, through Sunday, July 16. To view site-specific hours visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com or call (661) 259-0750.

Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch

18601 Soledad Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Old Town Newhall Branch

24500 Main St.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91321

Valencia Branch

23743 W. Valencia Blvd.,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Hours for all three libraries will be:

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday 1o a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, residents can head over to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, 27745 Smyth Drive, Valencia, CA 91355, to cool off. From public skating sessions, food at The Grille or drinks at the new enhanced beverage center The Top Shelf, visitors can enjoy the chilly 54-degree facility with friends and family.

Residents are also encouraged to visit the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350, or any of the four other city pools during our recreational swim program to beat the heat and enjoy the cool water. To view pool locations and hours, visit santa-clarita.com/Aquatics or call (661) 250-3740.

With high temperatures and elevated fire danger expected throughout the week, the city reminds residents to be prepared with an emergency supply kit and family action plan.

To learn more and get tips on preparing your home for fire season visit santa-clarita.com/Emergency.

