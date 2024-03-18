Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Live Music Performers Announced

The 28th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is back with your favorite musical performers and an exciting lineup of new acts. Taking place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21 at William S. Hart Park (24151 N. Newhall Avenue), this unique event honors the Western heritage of the city of Santa Clarita with top-tier performers in country western, folk and bluegrass across three stages, all for free.

Performances will take place on the Mane Stage, Whistle Stop Stage and on the stage inside Hart Hall during Cowboy Festival hours (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) on both days (April 20-21). Line dancing with the Bootscoot Bosses will also be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. with lessons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The full stage schedule includes:

Mane Stage

– Hooks and the Huckleberries (11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.)

– Sarah Winchester (1 p.m. to 2 p.m.)

– Water Tower (2:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.)

– Matt Axton (4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.)

The Whistle Stop Stage

– The Messicks (11 a.m. t0 11:45 a.m.)

– Hillary Klug (12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.)

– The Storytellers (1:30 p.m. t0 2:15 p.m.)

– Rachel Brooke (2:45 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.)

– Sweet Meg (4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.)

Hart Hall

– Olivia Harms (10:45 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.)

– Doug Figgs (12 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.)

– Sourdough Slim (1:15 p.m. t0 2 p.m.)

– Kristyn Harris (2:30 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.)

– Dave Stamey (3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.)

In addition to the incredible performers, guests to the Cowboy Festival will also enjoy cowboy cuisine such as savory BBQ or sweet Cowboy Cobbler, browsing an assortment of western wear vendors, testing their skills at inflatable archery, hatchet throwing, mechanical bull riding and more.

Additional ticketed performances and tours round out the Cowboy Festival. Plus, Cowboy Festival VIP Experience packages are also available and tickets are now on sale at CowboyFestival.org.

