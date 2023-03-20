Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival Tickets Now On Sale

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 20, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will return after a three-year hiatus and take over Main Street in Old Town Newhall on April 22 and 23. In addition to a weekend of activities, music and food that celebrate the city of Santa Clarita’s rich western heritage, the Cowboy Festival also offers attendees the chance to experience special events and concerts throughout the area.

General admission to the Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival will be free once again for all attendees. General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, hatchet throwing and mechanical bull riding and a full schedule of entertaining performances across three stages on Main Street.

Tickets to additional special performances and experiences as part of the 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival are now on sale to the public. Tickets to these events, which begin on Friday, April 21, can be purchased by visiting CowboyFestival.org. Special VIP packages for the Cowboy Festival are also on sale now and can be purchased for $75 per day. The VIP experience grants admission to the Cowboy Cantina at Hart & Main and includes a catered lunch, two drink tickets, the opportunity to mingle with Cowboy Festival performers and special VIP shuttle service from the festival shuttle site.

Venues in and around Old Town Newhall, as well as in Piru, will host additional ticketed events. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below.

Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road (Hwy. 126), Piru, CA 93040

– Californio Fiesta de Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey: Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m. – $50



Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts

24607 Walnut Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

– Highway Starr (Country Rock Band): Friday, April 21, at 8 p.m. – $10



Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321

– Sarah Winchester Band: Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. – $10

Additional Ticketed Event

– Melody Ranch Film Tour (Departs from Festival Shuttle Site at 13th Street and Railroad Avenue in Newhall): Saturday, April 22 OR Sunday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – $75

For more details about the 2023 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org.

