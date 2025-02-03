Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival VIP, Ticketed Events Now Available

VIP and special event tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival to be held at William S. Hart Park Saturday, April 12-Sunday, April 13.

A variety of ticketed tours and performances will be offered for purchase Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 13. Please review ticket descriptions carefully for specific event details.

The main festival will be held at William S. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free and no ticket needs to be purchased. Those in attendance on Saturday and Sunday will be surrounded by life on the American Frontier as performers serenade, chuck wagons serve up BBQ treats and vendors offer one-of-a-kind gear and goods celebrating the Western past with the flair of today.

Some highlights include:

VIP Cowboy Cantina – Exclusive VIP area, BBQ lunch.

Shows at The MAIN – Experience Buffalo Bill’s story live on stage and a night of cowboy music and poetry.

Californio Fiesta De Rancho Camulos – Savor a Vaquero-style buffet, live performances and historic tours.

Cowboy Family Night – Yodeling, comedy and Western fun at Newhall Family Theatre.

Dancing into the Dusk – A country dance party with great music, drinks and grub.

The Big I Do – Get hitched at the Cowboy Festival.

For more detailed information on shows, performer bios and general festival inquiries, please visit www.cowboyfestival.org.

