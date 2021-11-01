header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
November 1
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Courtesy of The Signal, signalscv.com
| Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Bill Miranda
City of Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda, right, welcomes the hundreds of attendees to the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.

The 25,000-square-foot community center features a playground with an inclusive play area, half a basketball court, an outdoor event space, a demonstration kitchen, computer technology, fitness rooms, a gymnasium and unique art installations, according to city officials.

“People worked diligently and they worked very hard just to get the concept,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “Once you had the concept, you had to get the implementation done. Again, not easy, but it took an entire community of grassroots movement, and it took you guys wanting this. It took these guys helping to make it happen.”

Additionally, a water filtration system was installed underneath the parking lot that will allow the city to capture water runoff from Sierra Highway and improve existing water flow while also reducing water pollution, according to city officials.

Adrian Solorio

Adrian Solorio, 12, jumps on some of the fitness equipment in the multi-purpose room during the opening of the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

The concept of this project has been in discussion for more than 10 years said City Manager Ken Striplin. The city first rented out space then built a 5,000-square-foot community center, he added.

“We knew once we opened it was going to be too small,” Striplin said.

The $55 million project, which includes land acquisition, buying the businesses in the area to move them, contracts and more, will provide much-needed amenities for the Canyon Country community, and the city as a whole, according to Striplin.

The new center located on Flying Tiger Drive at Sierra Highway has come a long way, according to Miranda. There used to a scattering of buildings, a vacant lot full of brush and debris and one “exceptionally large and not-so-attractive billboard,” he added.

The new center itself will be a hub for classes, activities and programs for youth and adults. City staff will also begin to organize special community events and workshops specifically to assist residents with personal and professional development.

Children Playing with New Equipment

Children play on the play yard equipment after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I want to say one of the things we put into this center from the very beginning in our thinking, this is not just a place for kids,” Miranda said. “This is a place for everybody.”

Marcia McMahon, a senior citizen, said she moved to Santa Clarita four years ago and she had a hard time making friends until she decided to stop by the previous community center.

“I was feeling alone and out of place, McMahon said. “Luckily, there was a new center on the corner of where I worked and that’s when I started to (experience) the love and care from the team that worked in that small center.”

Zalliah Simmons, a city recreational staff member, spoke about her experience participating in the summer program at the Newhall Community Center and growing older to eventually work for the city’s recreational department.

She said throughout the years of participating the city’s programs as a teen, and eventually as a young adult working with the city, she understands the importance of having a community center for the youth.

“I returned to the Canyon Country Community Center and I was then promoted to a recreational leader,” Simmons said. “I began planning and getting things ready for the after-school program that (we) will have here starting Nov. 1.”

Masanga Marimba

Masanga Marimba performs on the stage during the Canyon Country Community Center opening in Canyon Country on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal

Michael Oliveri, a Canyon Country resident for more than 29 years, said the new center is beautiful.

“It gives us so many more options to go out with the kids and do things on the weekend,” Oliveri said. “We don’t have to drive across town for the perfect place.”

Many local leaders came to support the grand opening of the community center, including Santa Clarita City Council members, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger sent a representative from her office, as she was unable to attend.

“This pandemic has been very isolating for a lot of people,” Valladares said. “This is going to open doors, so that we can engage with our neighbors in a fun manner. We can bridge the gap between generations in this valley and continue our growth in the small-town type of community that we live in.”

Playing Volleyball

Attendees play volleyball after the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Canyon Country Community Center in Canyon Country on Saturday, 103021. Dan Watson/The Signal
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary

Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
FULL STORY...

Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony

Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center

Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
FULL STORY...

City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration

City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees

SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
Your landscape has been established for a while now, but you know that it needs some work to keep it looking good.
Sustainable Landscaping at Upcoming SCV Water Gardening Class
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association is excited to announce the 2021 Art Classic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6.
SCAA Readies for 2021 Art Classic
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 13 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021:
Filming in SCV Includes Eight TV Shows, Three Features, One Reality, One Documentary
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
The city of Santa Clarita invites community members to join the Santa Clarita City Council for a special Veterans Day Ceremony to honor local veterans, currently-serving military and their families, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Historical Plaza, located at 24275 N. Walnut Street in Newhall.
Community Invited to City’s Veterans Day Ceremony
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
Tis the season to celebrate, and I know I cannot wait to come together as a community, once again, to kick off the holiday season at Light Up Main Street! This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, at 6:00 p.m.
Monthly Message from Mayor Bill Miranda – November 2021
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
The hunt is on! Pieces of pottery will be hidden in random locations throughout Santa Clarita Valley by SCV Potters, a local group of potters, as part of the SCV Abandoned Art Project that happens twice a year
SCV Abandoned Art Hunt Begins Wednesday
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Friends, family and customers of Bob’s Country Meats gathered Sunday to celebrate the life of owner Keith Mowry, who died recently due to health complications.
Family, Friends, Customers Celebrate Keith Mowry’s Life
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Monday announced an additional death, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths since the onset of the pandemic to 179, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 179th Death at Henry Mayo
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Santa Clarita city officials and political leaders cut the red ribbon for the new Canyon Country Community Center – which will be open to all residents as a hub for various programs.
Santa Clarita Cuts Red Ribbon for New Community Center
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
The California Department of Transportation, District 7 (Los Angeles, Ventura counties) is holding a career fair on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., in downtown Los Angeles to help people learn about the opportunities and benefits of working for the State of California.
Caltrans District 7 Hiring, Holding Career Fair Wednesday
Today in SCV History (Nov. 1)
1963 - Community of Canyon Country founded; first Frontier Days celebration [story]
Frontier Days badge
Today in SCV History (Oct. 31)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce petitions state to pave Spruce Street (now Main); it happens three years later [story]
Spruce Street
Today in SCV History (Oct. 30)
1984 - NTSB revises probable cause of 1982 "Twilight Zone" deaths after director John Landis appeals [story]
John Landis
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
After being bullied as a child, Santa Clarita native Presley Aronson has now made it his mission to ensure the same doesn’t happen to others.
SCV Native Presley Aronson Shares Anti-Bullying Message Through Music
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Children from across the Santa Clarita Valley received an after-school surprise when they entered the Newhall Community Center and saw a colorful constructed Día de los Muertos altar.
City Hosts Dia de los Muertos Celebration
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theater Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7.
Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 25 new deaths and 1,333 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 37,394 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: County to Continue Vaccination, Booster Outreach for the Homeless
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 11th Annual Salute to Patriots event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community.
SCV Chamber Announces 11th Annual Salute to Patriots Honorees
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
The Outlets at Tejon is pleased to announce the return of its annual Halloween event – Cinema Under the Stars – Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Tejon Outlets Hosting ‘Cinema Under the Stars’ Halloween Event
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority informed the public Wednesday evening on the details surrounding the new Interstate 5 construction project occurring between State Route 14 and Parker Road in Castaic over the next handful of years.
Metro Discusses Plans for I-5 Construction
Today in SCV History (Oct. 29)
1932 - Highway 99 completed through Weldon Canyon, bypassing Ridge Route [story]
Hwy 99
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cancelled Friday’s Valencia High School football game following three new COVID-19 cases being reported on the campus.
Valencia Forced to Forfeit; Saugus Foothill League Champs for 2nd Straight Year
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
The holiday season is just around the corner, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to welcome the community back to the official holiday kick-off, Light Up Main Street!
Nov. 20: Light Up Main Street Returns to Old Town Newhall
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
The city of Santa Clarita will be hosting its 20th annual Halloween Carnival on Friday, Oct. 29, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m., at the Newhall Community Center.
Oct. 29: Community Invited to City’s Annual Halloween Carnival
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: