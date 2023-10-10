Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 in Canyon Country recently hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event was hosted by the Lodge Veterans Committee.

The ceremonies held during the luncheon included the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer and a trumpet music presentation by committee co-chairman Dale Turner.

USMC MSgt, retired Philip Olivero presented a heartfelt speech about the military’s role in the history of the United States. He spoke about the contributions veterans have made to that history and the challenges veterans face while in the service and after active service ends.

Olivero also spoke about the role veterans have played, and continue to play in the nation and in the future of the nation.

For more information on the Santa Clarita Elks Lodge visit https://scelks2379.org.

Please visit the Veterans Committee Page for meeting times and dates and special events.

A link to the 2024 Pin-Up for Vets Calendars featuring Santa Clarita Elks Lodge Inner Guard Ilia Piedra can be found here. Calendars are $17 each.

