Santa Clarita Elks Host Veterans at October Luncheon

The Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 in Canyon Country recently hosted a special Veterans Luncheon on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event was hosted by the Lodge Veterans Committee.
The ceremonies held during the luncheon included the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer and a trumpet music presentation by committee co-chairman Dale Turner.
USMC MSgt, retired Philip Olivero presented a heartfelt speech about the military’s role in the history of the United States. He spoke about the contributions veterans have made to that history and the challenges veterans face while in the service and after active service ends.
Olivero also spoke about the role veterans have played, and continue to play in the nation and in the future of the nation.
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now enrolling for the Fall SCV Water Academy. Enroll in the SCV Water Academy, an exclusive and complimentary educational experience tailored for Santa Clarita Valley residents. Immerse yourself in firsthand knowledge about SCV Water from industry experts through dynamic, face-to-face sessions.
HorrorHaus is a three-day film festival dedicated to the creative works of independent filmmakers with a penchant for horror. The festival will run Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29 at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced during a press conference that two LASD deputies were injured during a fire that broke out in a training facility located at the Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic.
Santa Clarita Transit bus drivers, dispatchers and customer service representatives employed by MV Transit in the city of Santa Clarita started walking picket lines on Monday, Oct. 9, distrupting transit services for residents and students.
California State University, Northridge freshman Paige Sentes picked up the Matadors' first Big West volleyball weekly award of the 2023 season after being named Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday.
The California State University, Northridge University Library is exploring the complex relationship between culture, community and food with the opening of its newest exhibit, “Eating the Archives,” on Thursday, Oct. 19.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Oct. 11, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her reaction in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom approving SB 96, the Historic Venue Restoration and Resiliency Act, a bill that reinvests a portion of sales and use tax revenues generated by historic entertainment and sports venues – such as the Hollywood Bowl and Rose Bowl – back into those venues to upgrade their accessibility and infrastructure.
The annual Science Talks Series Fall Garden Walk at the Canyon Country campus of College of the Canyons is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Professor Jeannie Chari, will take participants on a guided tour of the unique plant and birdlife on the Canyon Country campus.
