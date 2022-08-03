Santa Clarita EV Charging Stations

The city of Santa Clarita owns and operates electric vehicle charging stations at ten locations throughout the city, which include a total of 25 charging ports.

Six charging stations were recently installed at the Canyon Country Community Center, which has been a popular location for charging.

As a result of more electric vehicle options and the recent increase of gas prices, there has never been a better time to drive electric. It is evident that more Santa Clarita residents are driving electric vehicles because city-owned stations have provided more than 8,000 sessions this year alone, with an average of more than 400 unique drivers monthly.

The city-owned stations are available to the public every day from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at a very competitive rate of $.25 per kilowatt hour. For a complete list of locations to charge an electric vehicle in the city of Santa Clarita and other locations throughout California, please visit Green Santa Clarita.

What are the other benefits of owning an electric vehicle:

-Potential cost savings on the purchase or lease of an electric vehicle due to federal, state and local incentives.

-A lot less time and money spent on maintenance. Electric motors have far fewer moving parts and never require oil changes, fuel filters or new spark plugs.

-Access to the carpool lane. Solo drivers, driving an electric vehicle can use the carpool lane thanks to the Clean Air Vehicle program.

-Electric cars reduce smog pollution and cut greenhouse gases improving air quality.

City staff continues to research the expansion of the EV charging program to benefit the city’s residents. For any questions about city-owned EV charging stations, contact Scott Bachrach at sbachrach@santaclarita.com or (661)286-4173.

