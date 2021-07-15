Santa Clarita Families Invited To A ‘Magical Summer’ Event

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

Santa Clarita families are invited to have a “Magical Summer” morning on Saturday, July 17, at an event hosted by the city, the Santa Clarita Public Library and the “Include Everyone Project SCV.”

All things arts and inclusivity are the focus of the upcoming “Magical Summer” event. The morning will include music, movement, acting, crafts, storytelling and much more.

Families will have the opportunity to participate in improv games, an obstacle course and a magical musical journey. Artistic expression will also be a focus via designated craft stations for creating magic potion slime and ribbon wands.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has partnered with IEPSCV on various outdoor events this year, such as “Thursdays in the Park” as a part of the Library’s Summer Reading Program.

IEPSCV is committed to providing creative arts programming for children with disabilities. The collaborative free events offered by the Library and IEPSCV have grown in popularity throughout the summer, bringing together families and children of different ability levels from all over the Santa Clarita community.

The “Magical Summer” will start on Saturday July 17 at 9:30 a.m. in Canyon Country park, located at 17615 Soledad Canyon road. For more information about the free event contact senior librarian Liza Purdy at lpurday@santa-clarita.com or Include Everyone Project Founder Kristen De Benedetto at kristen.iepscv@gmai.com.

For more upcoming events visit the library’s event page.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...