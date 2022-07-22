header image

July 21
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
Santa Clarita Film Office Announces Record Numbers
| Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Film SCV
File photo courtesy of the city of Santa Clarita. In February of 2009, CBS’ NCIS filmed in Santa Clarita at Summit Park.


The city of Santa Clarita’s fiscal year recently ended, and the film office saw record numbers in all categories when the final figures were tallied. The Santa Clarita Film Office issued 627 permits, leading to 1,729 film days, that generated $43.9 million in estimated economic impact to our local community from July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the best fiscal year recorded was 2017/2018, with 560 permits issued, 1,377 film days recorded and an estimated $33 million in economic impact. The figures for 2021/2022 represent an 11 percent increase in permits, a 25 percent increase in film days and a 30 percent increase in the estimated economic impact when compared to fiscal year 2017/18.

Aside from the previous two years, which were affected by the pandemic, this is the seventh consecutive fiscal year the Santa Clarita Film Office has recorded more than 500 permits, over 1,300 film days and $30 million or more in estimated economic impact generated from location filming alone. Not included in the reported numbers are the film days and economic benefit from filming that takes place on certified sound stages, which do not require a film permit.

Many factors have contributed to the continued success and appeal of filming in Santa Clarita, including the City’s Film Incentive Program, Movie Ranch Overlay Zone, low-cost permit fees and expedited permit processing, along with the California Film and Television Tax Credit Program. The Santa Clarita Valley is also located within the entertainment industry’s coveted “Thirty Mile Zone” and offers thousands of film-friendly locations that can double as almost anywhere in the world.

Last year, countless television shows took advantage of all the Santa Clarita Valley had to offer, and more than half of the film days reported in 2017 were attributed to TV production alone. Locally based shows included “The Afterparty,” “Cesar Milan: Better Human, Better Dog,” “CSI: Vegas,” “Good Trouble,” “Holey Moley,” “NCIS,” “Mayans M.C.,” “The Old Man” “Promised Land,” “S.W.A.T.,” “Westworld” and “Wipeout.

Other shows that were filmed on location in Santa Clarita this past year include “9-1-1,” “9-1-1: Lonestar,” “American Horror Stories,” “Dead to Me,” “The Dropout,” “Euphoria,” “Hacks,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “The Offer,” “Pam & Tommy,” “The Patient,” “Perry Mason,” “The Rookie,” “Rutherford Falls,” “SEAL Team,” “The Terminal List” and “This Is Us.”

Numerous feature films were shot in Santa Clarita in the last year, including “Don’t Worry Darling” and “Kimi,” which were filmed at local sound stages. “9 Bullets,” “Amsterdam,” “Breaking,” “Dog,” “Jackass Forever,” “King Richard,” “North of The 10,” “Purple Hearts,” “Wildflower” and more were filmed on location around town. In addition, many music videos, a lot of online content and plenty of commercials were created right here in the Santa Clarita Valley.

For more information about filming in Santa Clarita, please visit FilmSantaClarita.com or contact the Film Office at (661) 284-1425. For an insider’s view of filming in Santa Clarita, follow the Santa Clarita Film Office on Instagram (@FilmSantaClarita).
