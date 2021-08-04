header image

1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
Santa Clarita Film Office Reports Over $34M Generated in 2021 Fiscal Year
| Tuesday, Aug 3, 2021
A member of the lighting crew wears a masks and color coded vest on the set of a feature film production in Canyon Country. 100220 Dan Watson/The Signal
 

Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been “busy” in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.

Evan Thomason, an economic development associate who leads the city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office, said that while he would not use the word “normal” when describing how things are going as the pandemic restrictions decrease, he would say they’re quite busy.

“Filming is definitely pretty much back,” said Thomason, who went on to say that for the 2020 fiscal year, which began in the 2019 calendar year, the city started out strong with a number of permits and filming days. However, the pandemic restrictions brought all productions to a halt come March.

For the fiscal year 2020, the city of Santa Clarita had just over $30 million of economic impact — the city issued 468 permits for 1,249 film days — which includes the money received both by the city and by the amount of money directly spent by production crews, from the hotel rooms the cast and crew stayed in, to spending at home improvement stores, to filling their production vehicles with gas, and more.

In fiscal year 2021, the city of Santa Clarita issued 562 permits for 13,169 filming days with an economic impact of more than $34 million.

“Filming reopened in mid-June, but they had issues coming to agreements with studios and production unions that they still had to figure out,” said Thomason. “But we were actually, with ‘SWAT,’ one of the first major shows to come back and they started in August.”

Thomason said health and safety protocols within the city abide by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health standards, which include requiring frequent negative tests in some instances.

The city of Santa Clarita, Thomason said, was glad to have the production crews back in town because their spending means millions of dollars flowing back into the local economy.

“I know that one of the studios, they buy local when they can, so they went over to our local Home Depot and they’re literally buying hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of lumber,” said Thomason. “The manager comes out and says ‘Thank you,’ and those are real impacts.”

Thomason added that the crews often hire local catering from local restaurants, or use local filming locations and school campuses, and they pay for hotels, and the fees and taxes add millions to the general fund budget for the city.

“It directly translates into tax money that the city gets to use to build parks, and hire sheriff’s and things like that,” said Thomason.

The Castaic Education Foundation Welcome Wagon announced it will be touring the Castaic community on Monday, Aug. 4, and Friday, Aug. 6 to visit students and their families as the first day of school closes in.
Officials at the Santa Clarita Film Office said they have been "busy" in the last few months, a change from the March-June period from last year in which no productions were allowed to roll their cameras.
Public comments from local organizations and residents submitted to the Los Angeles County Citizens Redistricting Commission this summer sent a uniform message to commissioners: Keep Los Angeles's north county communities together.
During Hispanic Heritage Month this year, Assemblywoman Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, will recognize constituents of Hispanic descent who have contributed to their community in the 38th Assembly District.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified the first case of human West Nile virus infection in L.A. County for the 2021 season.
On Tuesday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 20 new deaths and 2,293 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 30,273 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley beginning Wednesday, Aug. 4.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to provide input to help inform future planning and funding to address regional and rural park and recreation needs.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is now offering Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR), a cutting-edge minimally-invasive procedure to replace narrowed aortic valves that fail to properly open.
Santa Clarita City Manager Ken Striplin has been recognized with the 2021 Award for Career Excellence in Memory of Mark E. Keane, a prestigious award given to one honoree each year from nominations of city managers across the country and around the globe.
As you drive around Santa Clarita, do you ever wonder what work is being done at your neighborhood park? Or when the new Sheriff's Station will be complete? Maybe you want to go ice skating at The Cube or find out what issues are going before the City Council. There are several ways you can discover what's going on in your city.
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death on Monday, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths to 153, hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to announce the return of the Summer Book Bag Sale!
Rancho Camulos Museum has launched a new visitor experience at the Rancho Camulos National Historic Landmark, "Last Sundays at the Landmark."
The city of Santa Clarita's Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 2 - Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021:
Registration Now Open for River Rally Volunteers
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Monday a net income of $1.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to net income of $398 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.
Saugus High School graduate Abbey Weitzeil anchored Team USA to a silver medal in the women's 4×100 medley relay in her final swim of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.
Santa Clarita is known throughout the state and the nation as a beautiful, safe community.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold its Regular Meeting Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning with a closed session at 6:00 p.m., followed immediately with open session at 7:00 p.m.
Do you believe in magic? Then join The MAIN, located at 24266 Main Street in Newhall, for "Enchanted: An Evening of Magic" on Friday, Aug. 20, at 8:00 p.m.
Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on Sunday, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced Saturday morning that she's planning to introduce a motion requiring all county employees "to get the vaccine or face weekly COVID testing."
