Santa Clarita Financial Firm Rebranding its Services

Pierson Wealth Management, a holistic independent financial services firm that helps pre-retirees and retirees accumulate wealth, plan for and transition into retirement with confidence, recently announced its rebrand from the Householder Group.

The name Pierson Wealth Management is more reflective of the firm’s founder and president, Ivy Pierson, and is better aligned with her unique vision and signature service of delivering holistic financial planning advice to its clients. While the firm’s client experience will remain focused on the high standard of care current clients have come to expect from the company, they will now also benefit from the enhanced resources and capabilities that come from its new partnership with broker-dealer Cetera Advisors, LLC.

“Having built my career here, I am committed to the Santa Clarita area and feel connected to the people I serve,” said Pierson. “I am excited to announce our new brand and partnerships. Pierson Wealth Management is a reflection of my vision and philosophy for my clients’ lives – ‘Prosperity with Confidence.’ I look forward to working with our clients to review their current plans to see how we can further serve and support each of their financial needs.”

While Pierson Wealth Management will continue to provide investment, insurance, Social Security, healthcare, estate and tax planning services, the firm now has access to enhanced services, processes and educational materials on the various steps included in the development of its holistic financial plans. This includes added resources from a new partnership with Cetera Advisors, LLC, an advisor-centric broker-dealer that supplies planning, technology and technical support for advisors to better serve the holistic needs of their clients, as well as with the integration of The Bucket Plan Philosophy, a simplified approach for growing, protecting and distributing wealth for retirement.

Pierson is an Investment Advisor Representative with Cetera Advisors, LLC. She has more than 20 years of experience, an MBA from Pepperdine University, holds several securities registrations and is life and health insurance licensed in the state of California. She maintains a Certified Estate PlannerTM (CEP) designation and is certified with the National Association of Social Security Advisors (NSSA). She is also a Master Elite member of Ed Slott’s Elite IRA Advisor GroupSM1, an organization of financial professionals dedicated to the ongoing education and mastery of the latest retirement tax laws.

For more information about Pierson Wealth Management, visit PiersonWealthManagement.com.

About Pierson Wealth Management

