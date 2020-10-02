Oct. 22: Santa Clarita to Go Virtual with 2020 State of the City Event

The city of Santa Clarita’s 2020 State of the City event will be all-virtual this year, on Thursday, October 22, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Highlighting the theme “Staying Connected…Staying Resilient,” the event will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page as well as on SCVTV, seen on Spectrum Channel 20 and AT&T Channel 99.

“Although we will miss being together for the State of the City, we are rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth.

“All residents will be able to log on or tune in to find out the latest on city programs, projects and initiatives,” Smyth said. “This year we will focus on staying connected as a community as well as highlighting our essential workers. I also want to encourage our Santa Clarita students to watch, to learn about our local government and civic engagement.”

This virtual event will feature the City Council sharing updates on everything that has happened in our community over the last year, as well as future city projects. Councilmembers will chat with local essential workers and share videos showcasing projects happening throughout Santa Clarita.

New this year, Logix Federal Credit Union is sponsoring a feel-good video in which deserving residents and essential workers will be surprised and recognized for their commitment to the community.

“This year has been challenging for so many in numerous ways,” said Ana Fonseca, president and CEO of Logix Federal Credit Union. “Logix has always been committed to giving back to the community. After serving Santa Clarita residents for more than 20 years in five locations, we’ll be opening the doors to our new headquarters here early next year. By being part of the State of the City, we are thankful for the opportunity to help those in need, as well as support our essential workers.”

Some of the projects featured in this year’s State of the City include future plans for the new Santa Clarita Bike Park, high-speed fiber, new city amenities, how we are preserving our community’s history and the latest on what’s filming in Santa Clarita.

To view the State of the City luncheon, visit the event listing on the city’s Facebook page at @cityofsantaclarita and make sure you tune in on October 22, at 11:30 a.m. Stay tuned to the City’s social media pages to find out which local restaurants are offering State of the City lunch packages, so you can support our local businesses while learning about what’s happening in Santa Clarita!