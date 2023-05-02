Santa Clarita Homeless Shelter in Need of Meals

Are you able to help this month? The Bridge to Home shelter is in need of meals to be donated in May. The shelter currently has 60 clients who receive three meals a day all year long.

Bridge to Home relies heavily on the generosity of the Santa Clarita Valley community to donate these meals.

Families, friends, clubs, groups and co-workers get together to prepare meals and then deliver the food to the shelter.

Bridge to Home also accepts restaurant-prepared meals.

The shelter staff makes it easy for you to deliver the food to the shelter, which is located at 23850 Pine Street in Newhall.

Please sign-pp today at https://btohome.org/meal-services.

Bridge to Home is in need of meals on the following dates:

May 3 Dinner

May 4 Lunch

May 5 Lunch and Dinner

May 6 Lunch

May 7 Lunch

May 9 Lunch

May 11 Lunch

May 13 Lunch

May 14 Lunch and Dinner

May 15 Lunch

May 18 Lunch

May 19 Lunch

May 20 Lunch

May 30 Lunch

May 31 Lunch and Dinner

For more information or questions, please contact Gladys Blanco at gladys.blanco@btohome.org.

