[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
76°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 28
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
| Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Homeless task force members receive training ahead of the 2020 homeless count on Jan. 21. | Photo: Tammy Murga / The Signal.
Homeless task force members receive training ahead of the 2020 homeless count on Jan. 21. | Photo: Tammy Murga / The Signal.

 

After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.

The group with more than 30 individuals representing organizations in health, education, government, faith and law enforcement took the first steps to restructure its overall community plan to address homelessness, discussing possible ways to improve preventative solutions and how the community aids those already experiencing homelessness.

Ideas were categorized under five topic areas: preventing homelessness; increasing income; subsidized housing; increasing affordable and homeless housing; and creating local coordination.

Thursday’s meeting was for brainstorming, Jerrid McKenna, assistant to the city manager, reiterated, clarifying that the ideas suggested by the task force were not final. Some group members, such as Troy Hooper, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce for the committee, wanted the task force to suggest specifics with their ideas.

“I really want to leave today with a plan that when we get together in these committees we actually have a map for what we want to accomplish,” he said.

Among the list of specifics offered: 300 units designated as affordable and supportive housing.

“I’d like to propose a goal that we agree on that we will be able to provide at least 300 units of affordable and supportive housing by the end of 2021,” said Peggy Edwards, president of Bridge to Home’s board of directors. “Some of them (can) come from shared housing, some of them can come from new development, some of them from conversion in existing buildings.”

Transportation services to help take individuals from centers, such as the Santa Clarita Valley Mental Health Center, to urgent care locations for same-day services rather than having people wait about a month for treatment, was also recommended.

Other suggestions looked into the possibility of using unoccupied school district land for housing, the creation of a subcommittee that follows legislation on homelessness and housing, childcare for parents who miss work because they cannot afford services and funds that would be immediately available, such as for utilities, to help prevent at-risk families that might just be a paycheck away from losing their homes.

The task force also reviewed its latest accomplishments, which they identified as helping transition Bridge to Home to a year-round homeless shelter, increasing their networking opportunities and improving the identification and data collection process for the annual point-in-time count.

The group is expected to meet again in March.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Friday, Feb 28, 2020
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
FULL STORY...
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
Thursday, Feb 27, 2020
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Early voting has begun in the Santa Clarita Valley and the rest of Los Angeles County with the launch of the new voting system, while some local voters have mixed emotions about the experience.
SCV Voters Express Mixed Feelings About New Voting System
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
After the annual point-in-time count last month, the Santa Clarita homeless task force reconvened Thursday to brainstorm on priorities for 2020.
Santa Clarita Homeless Task Force Brainstorms 2020 Goals
Today in SCV History (Feb. 28)
1890 - Jenkins ranch hands Dolores Cook and George Walton of Castaic slain by rival William Chormicle and W.A. Gardener [story]
Dolores Cook
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
The trustees and superintendent of the Sulphur Springs School District desperately want to mislead voters into believing that their proposed general obligation bond, Measure US, is a grassroots effort. But who really manages and supports the financing of Measure US?
Beware of Outside Interests | Commentary by Stephen C. Petzold
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Jesus Torres' early enrollment at TMU this spring could pay dividends as he prepares for the 2020 fall campaign.
Midfielder Jesus Torres Joins TMU
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
SANTA BARBARA — The Lady Cougars outscored host Santa Barbara City College by a combined 18-3 score to sweep its road doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Canyons Outscore Santa Barbara 18-3 in Double-Header Sweep
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
To be a good teacher, one has to spend time in a classroom mastering the art of lesson planning; creating innovative and engaging classwork that moves students forward academically; adapting curriculum to meet individual needs; grading tests; meeting district and state standards; navigating academic bureaucracy; and diplomacy.
CSUN Program Offering Future Teachers ‘Residency Grants’
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
A passenger reportedly wielding a chainsaw on a public bus is suspected of appearing threatening to both the passengers and driver Thursday afternoon.
Bus Passenger Taken into Custody After Reportedly Wielding Chainsaw
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
The annual Fourth of July fireworks show in Santa Clarita is several months away, but the city of Santa Clarita took the first steps Tuesday to secure plans for the celebration.
Rialto-Based Pyrotechnic Team Awarded Contract for City’s 2020 Fireworks Show
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Hours after confirming the first community-spread case of coronavirus in the United States, officials in California said Thursday that while 33 residents have tested positive and over 8,000 are being monitored, public risk remains low.
California State Officials Say Public Risk to Coronavirus Remains Low
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
At least one person was transported via ambulance to the hospital due to injuries sustained in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Susan Beth Way Thursday morning.
One Person Taken to Hospital After Head-On Collision
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Trent Burke sees lacrosse as “just a game.”
Professional Lacrosse Players Pay Visit to Saugus High
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
The Lady Cougars reestablished its winning streak at three games with an 8-1 road win vs. conference opponent Glendale College on Tuesday.
Lady Cougars Extend Winning Streak with Conference Win Against Glendale
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
March is all about spring. We “spring” forward with daylight savings time March 8, and the first day of spring is March 19.
SCV Water Springs Forward with March Gardening Classes
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
CSUN is committed to giving its students the resources they need to overcome barriers to a quality education.
CSUN Launches Program to Help Students Overcome Barriers
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation recently cast their upcoming production of “Life Could Be A Dream,” a musical romp through the ‘60s by Roger Bean that takes the stage at Newhall Family Theatre in May.
‘Life Could Be a Dream’ Coming to Newhall Family Theatre
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Mark your calendars for events in March at The MAIN. The 81-seat theatre in the Old Town Newhall Arts and Entertainment District, located at 24266 Main Street, offers a variety of film, theatrical, comedic and musical entertainment.
The MAIN’s March Lineup Announced
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
Detectives are seeking witnesses to a shooting that occurred in Canyon Country two weeks ago.
Detectives Seeking Witnesses in Canyon Country Shooting
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all vote centers for the 2020 Primary Nominating Election will be open on Saturday, Feb. 29, through Election Day Tuesday, March 3.
All Vote Centers for 2020 Primary Opening Feb. 29
Today in SCV History (Feb. 27)
1950 - Ex-Mrs. William S. Hart appears in court to challenge will that leaves Hart Park & Mansion to L.A. County [story]
Winifred Westover
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has authored a motion to ask county supervisors at their March 4 meeting to request federal funds to help the county address the threat from novel coronavirus or COVID-2019.
Barger Moves to Request Federal Funds for Coronavirus Fight
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
The Santa Clarita Runners and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project will host a “Leap-a-Thon" event at College of the Canyons on Saturday, February 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to raise money to find a cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy or DMD.
Feb. 29: ‘Leap-a-Thon’ Fundraiser at COC to Help Cure DMD
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
Tickets are now on sale for special events at the 27th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, to be presented by California Resources Corporation at William S. Hart Park in Old Town Newhall on April 18 and 19.
Tickets Now On Sale for 2020 Cowboy Festival Special Events
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
The Los Angeles County Development Authority’s Public Housing Program received a "High Performer" designation from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the 10th year in a row.
HUD: LA County Public Housing a ‘High Performer’
%d bloggers like this: