Santa Clarita Inclusive Play Area Named a ‘Project of the Year’

The American Public Works Association’s Southern California Chapter has recognized the Inclusive Play Area at Santa Clarita’s Canyon Country Park as one of its 2020 Projects of the Year.

Opened in January 2020 as a first-of-its-kind amenity in the Santa Clarita Valley, Canyon Country Park’s Inclusive Play Area has become a favorite among residents because its amenities allow people of all abilities to play and enjoy their time together.

The playground has also garnered attention throughout the region, culminating in the APWA award.

“This project provides a place where children can play and socialize in ways they could not have otherwise, due to physical limitations,” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “This inclusive social interaction is critical for all children, and we were thrilled to be able to add this amenity to Canyon Country Park.”

The play area was conceptualized and developed through a strong collaboration with individuals and families in Santa Clarita. As part of the design phase of the project, the city held multiple town-hall-style meetings to ensure the play area included the elements most important to the community. A number of features in the Inclusive Play Area are the direct result of suggestions from children and parents.

“The Inclusive Play Area has meant that my family can continue being an active part of the community. All of my children can play at the playground,” said Santa Clarita resident Angie Ashe. “As a family, we are limited in finding places where we can all enjoy ourselves, but the Inclusive Play Area is a place where each one of my children can find something fun to do.”

The APWA is a nonprofit, professional association of public works agencies, private companies and individuals working to promote professional excellence and public awareness of public works through education, advocacy and the exchange of knowledge. The organization’s Southern California Chapter includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

To learn more about the Southern California Chapter, visit southernca.apwa.net.

For more information, contact project manager Elena Galvez at egalvez.@santa-clarita.com.