2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January
| Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
street sweeping

The city of Santa Clarita has increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all areas of the city through the end of January.

This change is made each fall and winter to remove excess leaves and other debris from gutters.

Sweeping will take place every week, following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street during sweeping days to allow for a thorough operation.

Residents are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, as sweepers will be unable to remove items like tree branches.

It is also necessary to move portable basketball hoops from the street during sweeping.

Additionally, residents are asked not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which can be supplied by a resident’s trash service provider.

This is to ensure that the street sweeper does not pick up any excess debris, which can cause damage to the equipment, resulting in delays in the street sweeping schedule.

At the end of January, the service will return to its monthly schedule.

For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, visit santa-clarita.com/streetsweep or call the city’s Public Works Department at 661-294-2520.

street sweeping
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities

County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
FULL STORY...

Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week

Cameras Rolling on Ten Productions in SCV This Week
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Ten productions are filming in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of October 19-25, according to the city of Santa Clarita's Film Office.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement

Santa Clarita Wins Award for Excellence in Procurement
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita has been awarded the prestigious 25th Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement for 2020 from the National Procurement Institute Inc.
FULL STORY...

Santa Clarita Awarded Transparency Certificate of Excellence

Santa Clarita Awarded Transparency Certificate of Excellence
Monday, Oct 19, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita received the District Transparency Certificate of Excellence by the Special District Leadership Foundation (SDLF) in recognition of its outstanding efforts to promote transparency and good governance
FULL STORY...
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 33 new deaths and 510 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,809 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 6,809 Cases in SCV, 290,486 in L.A. County to Date
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Fair Oaks Ranch Community School teacher Ken Newton has been named a recipient of a Fall 2020 Teacher Grant from the California Credit Union.
Fair Oaks Ranch’s Ken Newton Wins 2020 Teacher Grant from CCU
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday honored 18 student Academy Award winners from colleges and universities around the world at the 47th Student Academy Awards ceremony, held virtually for the first time
Medalists Revealed in 2020 Student Academy Awards
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
With only two weeks left before the November election, candidates Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, honed in on their priorities during a virtual forum Tuesday.
Congressional Candidates Talk COVID, Federal Aid, Assembly Bill 5
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present a special virtual program titled “ACCESSIBILITY/VISIBILITY: Breaking Down the Barriers for People with Disabilities in Media,” going live October 26 at 5 p.m.
Academy Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Americans with Disabilities Act
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley and the East San Gabriel Valley Wednesday, October 21, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Wednesday SCV Air Quality Unhealthy for Sensitive Individuals, Groups
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Nearly 300,000 more Americans have died so far in 2020 than in a typical year, with the excess deaths including the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 plus deaths indirectly tied to the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection said Tuesday.
COVID-19 Pandemic Blamed for 300K Excess Deaths in U.S.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
A group of Black Lives Matter activists who rang Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s doorbell earlier this year were met by her husband holding a loaded handgun.
Black Lives Matter Sues L.A. District Attorney, Husband Over Gun-Pointing Incident
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
The California attorney general has asked a judge to enforce subpoenas served on the California Republican Party, to order the removal of unofficial ballot drop boxes placed across the state and to turn over the names of voters who used the boxes.
California AG Asks Court to Intervene in Ballot Box Fight With State GOP
Today in SCV History (Oct. 21-22)
2007 - Buckweed fire chars 38,356 acres, destroys 21 homes in Canyon Country and Agua Dulce [story]
Buckweed Fire
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
The daily COVID-19 report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health was not available as of deadline Tuesday due to technical issues with the County's system.
Henry Mayo Reports Hospital’s 30th COVID-19 Death
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
A member of the William S. Hart Union High School District community has tested positive for COVID-19, district officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
COVID-19 Hits Hart District Community
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
The coronavirus has created at least one unexpected benefit for The Master's University men's golf team.
COVID-19 Precautions Lead to Unexpected Benefit for Mustangs Golf
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
While the announcement did not take place in a star-studded ballroom of a Beverly Hills hotel, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has awarded California State University, Northridge a total $80,000 to support the university’s film students, with $20,000 specifically designated to help students adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
Hollywood Foreign Press Awards CSUN $80K to Help Film Students Impacted By COVID-19
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
California will not allow Six Flags Magic Mountain and other large theme parks, such as Universal Studios and Disneyland, to reopen until their respective counties enter the least restrictive tier under the state’s metrics, officials announced Tuesday.
Magic Mountain, Large Theme Parks to Remain Closed Under CA’s New Reopening Guidelines
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Los Angeles County Assessor Jeffrey Prang released the 2020 Annual Report, reflecting growth and increases in the assessed value of all taxable real property and business personal property countywide. The report includes an updated ranking of the County’s 88 cities, including the highest valued cities and those with the highest percentage change from the prior year.
County Assessor: Pre-COVID Data Shows Santa Clarita Top Five Highest Valued Cities
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
A two-vehicle crash took down a traffic light in Santa Clarita late Tuesday morning.
Two-Vehicle Collision Leads to Downed Traffic Light
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
The William S. Hart Union High School District Governing Board will hold its regular meeting virtually Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 21: Hart District’s Governing Board Virtual Regular Meeting
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Murdewiyanti Finn, 48, of Lancaster, as the woman killed in a traffic collision on Highway 14 in Newhall Sunday evening.
Coroner Identifies Woman Killed in State Route 14 Fatality
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
For the second year, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department personnel were given the opportunity to trade out their regular patches for pink ones for October, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
SCV Sheriff’s Station Personnel Take Part in Pink Patch Project
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups/individuals Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District forecast.
Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
Today in SCV History (Oct. 20)
1873 - Santa Barbara lawyers Charles Fernald and J.T. Richards purchase Rancho San Francisco (75 square miles of SCV) for $33,000, or 69 cents an acre, in a sheriff's sale [story]
souvenir title report
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 1 new death and 923 new positive cases of COVID-19, as the Santa Clarita Valley counts 6,782 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths from the virus since the World Health Organization declared the pandemic on March 11.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: Nearly 300K Cases in L.A. County, 6,782 in SCV So Far
