Santa Clarita Increases Street Sweeping Through January

The city of Santa Clarita has increased the frequency of street sweeping throughout all areas of the city through the end of January.

This change is made each fall and winter to remove excess leaves and other debris from gutters.

Sweeping will take place every week, following trash pickup days, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Residents are asked to remove vehicles from the street during sweeping days to allow for a thorough operation.

Residents are also encouraged to keep the street clear of lawn clippings and tree trimmings, as sweepers will be unable to remove items like tree branches.

It is also necessary to move portable basketball hoops from the street during sweeping.

Additionally, residents are asked not to pile or stack leaves in the street or in yards. All leafy debris should be placed in a green waste container, which can be supplied by a resident’s trash service provider.

This is to ensure that the street sweeper does not pick up any excess debris, which can cause damage to the equipment, resulting in delays in the street sweeping schedule.

At the end of January, the service will return to its monthly schedule.

For more information about the scheduled sweeping routes, visit santa-clarita.com/streetsweep or call the city’s Public Works Department at 661-294-2520.