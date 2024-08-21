Santa Clarita Invites Poets to Submit Works for 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the call for entries for the 2025 Sidewalk Poetry Project.

This annual initiative invites residents and individuals with connections to Santa Clarita to contribute their short poems for a chance to be featured on the city’s sidewalks.

All poets, whether amateur or professional, are welcome to submit their work. Previous applicants and winners are also invited to participate once again.

Entries will be reviewed and selected poems will be permanently installed on sidewalks throughout Santa Clarita, adding a unique literary touch to our community spaces.

For more information on how to submit your poem and to view past projects, please visit the website.

