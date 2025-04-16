Santa Clarita Invites Residents to Pop Up, Play Outdoor Sports Series

Grab your friends and family and head to the park for some fun! The city of Santa Clarita is excited to bring back the Pop Up and Play neighborhood series to the community.

Twice a week, from April 28 to June 4, we’ll bring a different sport to a variety of parks throughout Santa Clarita. Whether you’re bringing your kids and teens, building team camaraderie or just looking for some fun and fitness, Pop Up and Play offers something for everyone.

Join your neighbors every Monday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. for an evening of sports.

Pop Up and Play Schedule:

Week 1 – Circle J. Ranch Park (22651 Via Princessa)

Monday, April 28 – Soccer

Wednesday, April 30 – Volleyball

Week 2 – Pamplico Park (22444 Pamplico Drive)

Monday, May 5 – Soccer

Wednesday, May 7 – Volleyball

Week 3 – Fair Oaks Park (17468 Honey Maple St.)

Monday, May 12 – Beach Volleyball

Wednesday, May 14 – Basketball

Week 4 – Vista Canyon Park (16950 Lost Canyon Road)

Monday, May 19 – Volleyball

Wednesday, May 21 – Basketball

Week 5 – Newhall Park (24923 Newhall Ave.)

Monday, May 26 – Memorial Day (No Pop Up)

Wednesday, May 28 – Soccer

Week 6 – Begonias Lane Park (14911 Begonias Lane)

Monday, June 2 – Basketball

Wednesday, June 4 – Football

No registration is required – just show up and get ready to play. For more information about Pop Up and Play, visit SantaClarita.gov/YouthSports or call (661) 250-3756.

