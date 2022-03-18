Santa Clarita Job Center Reopens Walk-in Services

The Los Angeles County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services and its Economic and Workforce Development Branch announced the re-opening of its 19 L.A. County America’s Job Centers of California system, including the center in Santa Clarita.

Job centers are the region’s one-stop resource for all employment, training and business needs. Since March 2020, job center services had been offered virtually or by appointment-only. All job centers are now accepting walk-in visitors. Additionally, they continue to offer services virtually or by appointment.

“By enhancing virtual access and providing critical services and resources online, the job centers helped keep communities afloat during the pandemic,” said Otto Solórzano, Acting Director of Workforce Development. “As we re-open the job centers to walk-in visitors, it marks an important milestone on our road to an equitable recovery. These multiple entry points represent our commitment to serve everyone in our county.”

“With the leadership of the Board of Supervisors, we are developing and supporting a skilled and diverse workforce ready for competitive careers in high-demand industries,” said Kelly LoBianco, Executive Director for Economic and Workforce Development. “The re-opening of our job centers to walk-in service allows us to shift to a truly hybrid model, providing jobseekers and businesses with a wide range of options to access our services, one step closer to ensuring that our economic recovery is both equitable and inclusive.”

Job centers offer a wide variety of services, including job search assistance, career counseling and referrals to community resources such as housing.

The job centers can also pay for job training for workers looking to advance their careers or shift to a new one, including opportunities for both in-class and on-the-job training with paid wages. In addition, residents who need help with rent, utilities, transportation, or work-related expenses if eligible, can receive financial help while searching for a new job or enrolled in job training.

Free workshops in conducting an internet job search, entrepreneurial training, interviewing techniques and the local labor market are also available.

All job center services are available for L.A. County residents ages 14 and older, including special programs and initiatives for laid off workers, for probation, CalWORKs and current/former foster youth, for justice-involved individuals, for individuals experiencing homelessness, aging individuals, individuals with disabilities and more.

Businesses can also find skilled workers, information on the labor market and access free PPE so employees can work safely.

The Santa Clarita Job Center is operated by Goodwill Southern California and serves communities throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.

Santa Clarita Job Center, 20730 Soledad St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351. Located at Soledad Street and Ruether Avenue, about a block off Soledad Canyon Road.

To learn more or to access services online visit Santa Clarita Job Center.

