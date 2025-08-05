header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander I. Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members
| Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025
Cotillian spring ball

The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.

“I am delighted to have these wonderful ladies assisting and supporting the Junior Cotillion program,” said Wanberg.

The advisory board members are: Oakley Gillett, Jennifer Henderson, Jessica Kelly, Debbie Shockley and honorary member Rachel Escobar.

The Junior Cotillion season begins in September, meets once a month and offers a unique opportunity for boys and girls in grades 5-9 to build lifelong skills in etiquette and social dance.

The program includes five instructional classes and one semi-formal event, the Grand Ball.

Each class focuses on practical life skills such as polite conversation, confident introductions, group interaction, giving and receiving compliments, writing thank-you notes, table manners and proper etiquette in a social setting. Lessons are taught in a fun, engaging way to keep students interested and comfortable while learning.

In addition to social skills, students are introduced to the basics of ballroom dancing, helping them feel confident in formal and social situations.

The goal of Junior Cotillion is to help young people learn to treat others with honor, dignity and respect, skills that benefit relationships with friends, family, teachers and future colleagues.

When students understand how to navigate social situations, their confidence grows naturally.

The program leaves students with polished manners, stronger communication skills and a deeper understanding of respectful behavior, all of which are valuable for college applications, resumes and everyday life.

For information regarding the program and for registration, visit the chapter’s website at www.nljc.com/chapter/santaclarita or contact the director via email at brooke.wanberg@nljc.com.

08-04-2025 Assessor’s Office: Total Value of Property in County Increases to $2.176 Trillion
07-31-2025 Aug. 5: Santa Clarita Water Agency Regular Meeting
07-29-2025 Lawn Mowing App Greenpal Expands to Santa Clarita
07-29-2025 Aug. 20: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer at Thermal Horizons
12-30-2024 Jan. 9: Introduction to Government Business Certifications Webinar
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
L.A. County 2025 Unsecured Property Tax bills become delinquent if not paid by Tuesday, Sept. 2.
Sept. 2: County Unsecured Property Tax Due
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
Rep. George Whitesides (CA-27) has introduced the Statistical Agency Integrity and Independence Act, legislation designed to protect and uphold the impartiality of key federal statistical agencies and ensure they are able to deliver unbiased information to the American people. 
Whitesides Introduces Bill to Protect Federal Statistical Agencies
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
College of the Canyons has been selected by the Umoja Community Education Foundation as one of four new campus programs within the California community college system to join its growing statewide network.
COC Selected to Launch Umoja Program
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Aging & Disabilities Department is creating the county’s first-ever Disability Services Strategic Plan and input from the disability community is essential.
Help Shape the Future of Disability Services in L.A. County
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
Teen volunteers teamed up at ARTree this summer to create a second bottlecap mural for the Old Town Newhall Library.
Bottlecap Mural Project II: Reveal
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
The Los Angeles County Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has announced the launch of a transformative new mental health initiative providing immediate, proactive and stigma-free emotional support to veterans across the region.
County Launches New Mental Health Resource for Veterans
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is bringing together experts in civilian oversight, law enforcement professionals and community partners on Thursday, Aug. 7, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., to discuss local law enforcement operations associated with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement across the county.
Aug. 7: Virtual Forum on County Law Enforcement, ICE Enforcement
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
The Los Angeles County Child Support Services Department alongside 47 regional and local child support agencies in California, recognizes August as Child Support Awareness Month.
L.A. County Marks August as Child Support Awareness Month
Assessor’s Office: Total Value of Property in County Increases to $2.176 Trillion
Despite devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes and scorched wide swaths of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and Malibu, Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff Prang announced the 2025 Assessment Roll increased by $82 billion or 3.91% over last year.
Assessor’s Office: Total Value of Property in County Increases to $2.176 Trillion
Aug. 17: Hispanic Heritage Month Juried Exhibit Call for Artwork Deadline
The city of Santa Clarita is inviting artists to submit artwork for consideration for the upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month juried exhibition, which will be on view at City Hall from Aug. 20-Oct. 15. The deadline to submit artwork is Sunday, Aug. 17.
Aug. 17: Hispanic Heritage Month Juried Exhibit Call for Artwork Deadline
Aug. 28: Comics, Zines Class at ARTree Starts
ARTree Community Arts Center will host Comic and Zines Classes Thursdays starting Aug. 28-Dec. 15 6-7:30 p.m. in ARTree studio two.
Aug. 28: Comics, Zines Class at ARTree Starts
Aug. 30: Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Fundraising Concert
Support the nonprofit Rancho Camulos Museum in Piru by attending the Old Dawgs New Tricks Concert on Saturday, Aug. 30. Tickets are $15 each.
Aug. 30: Rancho Camulos Museum Hosts Fundraising Concert
Ken Striplin | Back to School: Supporting Student Success, Safety in Santa Clarita
It’s hard to believe that for our children, summer is almost over. As students across Santa Clarita prepare to head back to class, the city is committed to ensuring a safe and successful school year for families.
Ken Striplin | Back to School: Supporting Student Success, Safety in Santa Clarita
Aug. 9: SCV Rotary, Route 66 Classic Grill Car Show
The Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley and Route 66 Classic Grill are back for an epic 2025 car show battle: People’s Choice vs. The Judges.
Aug. 9: SCV Rotary, Route 66 Classic Grill Car Show
Ken Striplin | Join Us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup
The heartbeat of a healthy community lies not just in its people but in how it cares for the natural spaces that surround it.
Ken Striplin | Join Us for the 30th Annual River Rally Cleanup
Aug. 8-10: Teen Outdoor Overnight Camp at Castaic Lake
The city of Santa Clarita invites parents to give your teen a weekend full of adventure and leadership experiences.
Aug. 8-10: Teen Outdoor Overnight Camp at Castaic Lake
Aug. 4-9: Four Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of four productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 9.
Aug. 4-9: Four Productions Filming in SCV
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Today in SCV History (Aug. 3)
1975 - Henry Mayo Newhall (Memorial) Hospital opens with 100 beds [story]
HMNMH
Aug. 5: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, Aug. 5 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 5: Regular Meeting of the Saugus School Board
Fourth Annual SCV Education Foundation Touch-a-Truck Seeks Sponsors
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation has announced the Fourth Annual Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Santa Clarita Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Fourth Annual SCV Education Foundation Touch-a-Truck Seeks Sponsors
Aug. 24: Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Paddling Community Day
Team Dragon Eyes, a dragon boat paddling club is seeking new members. If you're looking for a good workout and a place to make new friends the club invites you to the annual Team Dragon Eyes Dragon Boat Community Day on Sunday, Aug. 24.
Aug. 24: Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Paddling Community Day
