Santa Clarita Junior Cotillion Announces Advisory Board Members

The National League of Junior Cotillions-Santa Clarita Chapter Director Brooke Wanberg has announced the advisory board for the 2025-2026 season.

“I am delighted to have these wonderful ladies assisting and supporting the Junior Cotillion program,” said Wanberg.

The advisory board members are: Oakley Gillett, Jennifer Henderson, Jessica Kelly, Debbie Shockley and honorary member Rachel Escobar.

The Junior Cotillion season begins in September, meets once a month and offers a unique opportunity for boys and girls in grades 5-9 to build lifelong skills in etiquette and social dance.

The program includes five instructional classes and one semi-formal event, the Grand Ball.

Each class focuses on practical life skills such as polite conversation, confident introductions, group interaction, giving and receiving compliments, writing thank-you notes, table manners and proper etiquette in a social setting. Lessons are taught in a fun, engaging way to keep students interested and comfortable while learning.

In addition to social skills, students are introduced to the basics of ballroom dancing, helping them feel confident in formal and social situations.

The goal of Junior Cotillion is to help young people learn to treat others with honor, dignity and respect, skills that benefit relationships with friends, family, teachers and future colleagues.

When students understand how to navigate social situations, their confidence grows naturally.

The program leaves students with polished manners, stronger communication skills and a deeper understanding of respectful behavior, all of which are valuable for college applications, resumes and everyday life.

For information regarding the program and for registration, visit the chapter’s website at www.nljc.com/chapter/santaclarita or contact the director via email at brooke.wanberg@nljc.com.

Like this: Like Loading...