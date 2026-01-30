Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident

A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as first reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.

“Our 12AA Lady Flyers were on their way to Denver, Colorado, to participate in a WGHL weekend. We ask that you keep our hockey families in your prayers and that you give them time to sort through the details of this tragic event,” read a post published around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Prescott Littlefield, president of the Santa Clarita Flyers, issued the following statement on social media:

According to information provided by the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office the accident occured just before 9 a.m. Colorado time (7 a.m., PST) on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County when the a Sprinter van carrying 10 people collided with a Colorado Department of Transportation snow plow.

The driver of the van was killed at the scene and is reported to be the father of a team member.

Among those in the van were three girls from the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, which is made up of 15 athletes, age 12 and under.

Eight people were injured, five youths and three adults, and were hospitalized. No information is currently available on their injuries or their conditions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is received.

Below is the unedited transcript of the Facebook Post from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office with information on the accident. It was updated at

“The following is an update of the crash earlier this morning on I-70.

Preliminary information from the investigation shows that the CDOT plow truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control. The plow truck traveled through the median, breaking through the cable rail and into the eastbound lanes. The plow collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes. After impact, the Toyota went through the median and struck a BMW traveling westbound in the westbound lanes.

The plow continued eastbound and struck the sprinter van that was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes. After the impact, the sprinter van ended up down an embankment. The CDOT plow came to rest on the shoulder.

The status of the seven passengers from the sprinter van who were transported from the scene earlier this morning is unknown. The Colorado State Patrol Victim’s Advocate team has been deployed to support all passengers in the sprinter van.

There are no known reports of injuries to the occupants of the other involved vehicles.

Update 1/29 at 3:30pm: I-70 East is now open at mm 218.

Update 1/29 at 12:15pm: I-70 West is fully open, but traffic is backed up approx. 6 miles (to Silver Plume). I-70 East remains closed.

Colorado State Patrol sent the following press release this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Crash on I-70 Involving CDOT Plow

Extended eastbound closure in place at milepost 205

(CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, COLO) – This morning, around 8:53 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on eastbound I-70 at milepost 218, involving a CDOT plow and a sprinter van carrying a hockey team from California and two additional passenger vehicles.

Initial reports are that eight people, including five juveniles and three adults, were transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital. The driver of the sprinter van was declared deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clear Creek County Coroner. The two other involved vehicles remain on scene, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Eastbound I-70 at milepost 216 was closed at 9:10 a.m., but was extended to milepost 205 at a later time. It is unknown when it will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and check COtrip.org for the latest traffic delays or roadway closures. Emergency Officials at the scene are discouraging the use of Loveland Pass at this time due to extreme weather conditions.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash and will release further information as it becomes available.

Update 1/29 at 10:30am: I-70 East is closed at Silverthorne, exit 205. Eastbound traffic caught between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel is being turned around at the tunnel.

Update 1/29 at 10am: Flight for Life is at the ballfields in Idaho Springs to meet an ambulance from the crash scene and continue transport for one patient.

Update 1/29 at 9:50am: Multiple serious injuries; multiple patients transported. Crash involved both directions of I-70. Eastbound is closed (likely an extended closure). Westbound is moving slowly in one lane. CSP will be leading the crash investigation.”

The location of the accident between a snowplow and the Santa Clarita Flyers girls ice hockey team van on Jan. 29. Courtesy NBC 4.

The scene of the accident where one person died when a van carrying a girls ice hockey team crashed into a snowplow in Colorado. All photos, at top and above courtesy Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.

