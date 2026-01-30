header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 29
1945 - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [story]

students
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
| Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Clear Creek Colo snowplow crash

A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as first reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.

“Our 12AA Lady Flyers were on their way to Denver, Colorado, to participate in a WGHL weekend. We ask that you keep our hockey families in your prayers and that you give them time to sort through the details of this tragic event,” read a post published around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 29.

Prescott Littlefield, president of the Santa Clarita Flyers, issued the following statement on social media:

SC Flyers notice

According to information provided by the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office the accident occured just before 9 a.m. Colorado time (7 a.m., PST) on Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County when the a Sprinter van carrying 10 people collided with a Colorado Department of Transportation snow plow.

The driver of the van was killed at the scene and is reported to be the father of a team member.

Among those in the van were three girls from the Santa Clarita Lady Flyers, which is made up of 15 athletes, age 12 and under.

Eight people were injured, five youths and three adults, and were hospitalized. No information is currently available on their injuries or their conditions.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when new information is received.

Below is the unedited transcript of the Facebook Post from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office with information on the accident. It was updated at

“The following is an update of the crash earlier this morning on I-70.

Preliminary information from the investigation shows that the CDOT plow truck was traveling westbound on I-70 when the driver lost control. The plow truck traveled through the median, breaking through the cable rail and into the eastbound lanes. The plow collided with a Toyota Tacoma that was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes. After impact, the Toyota went through the median and struck a BMW traveling westbound in the westbound lanes.
The plow continued eastbound and struck the sprinter van that was traveling eastbound in the eastbound lanes. After the impact, the sprinter van ended up down an embankment. The CDOT plow came to rest on the shoulder.
The status of the seven passengers from the sprinter van who were transported from the scene earlier this morning is unknown. The Colorado State Patrol Victim’s Advocate team has been deployed to support all passengers in the sprinter van.

There are no known reports of injuries to the occupants of the other involved vehicles.

Update 1/29 at 3:30pm: I-70 East is now open at mm 218.

Update 1/29 at 12:15pm: I-70 West is fully open, but traffic is backed up approx. 6 miles (to Silver Plume). I-70 East remains closed.

Colorado State Patrol sent the following press release this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Crash on I-70 Involving CDOT Plow

Extended eastbound closure in place at milepost 205

(CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, COLO) – This morning, around 8:53 a.m., the Colorado State Patrol responded to a fatal crash on eastbound I-70 at milepost 218, involving a CDOT plow and a sprinter van carrying a hockey team from California and two additional passenger vehicles.

Initial reports are that eight people, including five juveniles and three adults, were transported by ground ambulance to a local area hospital. The driver of the sprinter van was declared deceased on scene. The identity of the deceased will be released by the Clear Creek County Coroner. The two other involved vehicles remain on scene, and there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Eastbound I-70 at milepost 216 was closed at 9:10 a.m., but was extended to milepost 205 at a later time. It is unknown when it will reopen. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and check COtrip.org for the latest traffic delays or roadway closures. Emergency Officials at the scene are discouraging the use of Loveland Pass at this time due to extreme weather conditions.

The Colorado State Patrol Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating this crash and will release further information as it becomes available.

Update 1/29 at 10:30am: I-70 East is closed at Silverthorne, exit 205. Eastbound traffic caught between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel is being turned around at the tunnel.

Update 1/29 at 10am: Flight for Life is at the ballfields in Idaho Springs to meet an ambulance from the crash scene and continue transport for one patient.

Update 1/29 at 9:50am: Multiple serious injuries; multiple patients transported. Crash involved both directions of I-70. Eastbound is closed (likely an extended closure). Westbound is moving slowly in one lane. CSP will be leading the crash investigation.”

youth ice hockey team

The location of the accident between a snowplow and the Santa Clarita Flyers girls ice hockey team van on Jan. 29. Courtesy NBC 4.

Clear creek colo scflyers 2

Clear Creek Colo scvlfyers 3

Clear creek colo scflyers 3

The scene of the accident where one person died when a van carrying a girls ice hockey team crashed into a snowplow in Colorado. All photos, at top and above courtesy Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
WATCH NOW
LOCAL SPORTS HEADLINES
> LOCAL SPORTS ARCHIVE

Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident

Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.
FULL STORY...

Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road

Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
FULL STORY...

Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness

Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
FULL STORY...

TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish

TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master's University men's basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.
FULL STORY...

Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open

Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
Thursday, Jan 29, 2026
College of the Canyons men's golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
A Facebook post on the Santa Clarita Flyers home page confirmed that the SC Flyers girls ice hockey team has been involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday, Jan. 29 in Colorado, as reported on NBC4 News in Los Angeles.
Santa Clarita Lady Flyers Girls Hockey Team Involved in Fatal Colorado Accident
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, invites local students to submit original artwork, poetry, essays/creative writing, photographs or music for the 2026 Young Artists and Authors Showcase.
City Accepting Entries for Sister Cities Young Artists, Authors Showcase
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Valencia Library will host a "Teen Library Eats: Chocolate Melts," event Thursday, Feb. 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Feb. 12: ‘Teen Library Eats, Chocolate Melts’ at Valencia Library
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Old Town Newhall Public Library will host a "Learn and Launch Robotics" class 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 2 at 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Feb. 2: ‘Learn, Launch Robotics’ Event at Newhall Library
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
United States Artists, a national arts funding organization dedicated to supporting living artists and cultural practitioners across the United States through unrestricted awards, has announced five CalArtians to its 2026 cohort of USA Fellows.
Five CalArtians Among 2026 USA Fellowship Recipients
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
Top Shelf Bar & Grill at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia will host a Super Bowl Watch Party, 3:30 p.m., Sunday Feb. 8.
Feb. 8: ‘Super Bowl Watch Party’ at The Cube
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Four California Institute of the Arts alums and one Cal Arts faculty member have been recognized by Creative Capital, the nonprofit organization dedicated to championing artistic freedom of expression, with the recent announcement of the 2026 Creative Capital Awards and the inaugural State of the Art Prize.
CalArts Alumni, Faculty Recognized with 2026 Creative Capital, State of the Art Awards
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
Circle of Hope will host its "Bowling for Hope" event Sunday, Feb.22, from 5-8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes, located at 23700 Lyons Ave., Newhall, CA 91321.
Feb. 22: Circle of Hope’s ‘Bowling for Hope’ at Valencia Lanes
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
The next free city of Santa Clarita document shredding and carpet recycling drop-off event will be held Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-noon in Canyon Country.
March 7: Register Now for Free Document Shredding/Carpet Drop-off Event
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita is home to a vibrant and diverse arts scene that continues to inspire connection, creativity and discovery.
Bill Miranda | Creativity on Display in Santa Clarita
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans has announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 (I-405) through the Sepulveda Pass. The freeway will be reduced to three lanes in each direction and motorists are strongly encouraged to seek alternate routes and explore public transportation options to reach their destinations.
Feb. 6-9: I-405 Reduced to Three Lanes in Each Direction Through the Sepulveda Pass
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
The Master's University men's volleyball team rebounded from a tough first set to beat the Concordia University Irvine in four sets Wednesday night, Jan. 28 in Irvine.
Mustang Volleyball Tops CUI on the Road
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Mikey Murr hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to highlight an eight-run inning and propel The Master's University baseball team to a 20-8 win over the Westcliff Warriors Saturday, Jan. 24 in game one of a scheduled doubleheader at Lou Herwaldt Stadium.
Mustangs ‘Slam’ to Victory in Game One; Second Game Called for Darkness
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
Amber Feldman, a Saugus High School social studies teacher, has been selected as the 2026/27 William S. Hart Union School District Teacher of the Year.
Amber Feldman Selected as 2026/27 Hart District Teacher of the Year
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
In a clash of the first and second place teams in the GSAC, The Master's University men's basketball knocked off Benedictine Mesa 92-86 on Saturday, Jan. 24 in The MacArthur Center.
TMU Outlasts BenU in a Nail-Biter Finish
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
College of the Canyons men's golf began its quest for a third consecutive state championship by playing at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at La Purisima Golf Course Jan. 25-26.
Canyons Opens Season at Two-Day Pt. Conception Open
Today in SCV History (Jan. 29)
<strong>1945</strong> - Local residents vote 1,184 to 7 (correct, seven) to create SCV high school district [<a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank">story</a>]<br /> <a href="https://scvhistory.com/scvhistory/ap1422.htm" target="_blank"><br> <img src="https://scvhistory.com/gif/ap1422t.jpg" alt="students" style="margin-top:6px;width:110px;border:0;"> </a>
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares joined her Republican colleagues in the California State Senate in sending a letter urging Governor Gavin Newsom to immediately convene a special session of the Legislature to address the fallout from the impending closure of Valero’s Benicia refinery, scheduled for April.
Valladares Joins Call to Convene Emergency Special Session on Refinery Closures
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold several meetings over a four day period starting with a special board meeting on Feb.2. 
Feb. 2-5: SCV Water Schedules Multiple Meetings Across Different Committees
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
The Protecting Veterans from Predatory Practices Act (SB 694), co-authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Shiavo (D-CA 40) has passed the California State Senate and is now headed to the Governor’s desk for his signature. 
Shiavo Co-Authored Bill Passes to Protect Veterans from Predatory Practices
College of the Canyons Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
College of the Canyons will offer free income tax preparation services through its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program for eligible individuals during the 2026 tax filing season.
College of the Canyons Offering VITA for Free Tax Preparation Services
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host Lunar New Year 2026 celebrations from Feb. 12 through Feb. 28 at 59 parks throughout Los Angeles County.
Feb. 12-28: Celebrate Lunar New Year Across 59 L.A. County Parks
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
 The Music Center has announced that 71 outstanding high school school students, including Brooklyn Covington from Valencia High School, have advanced as semifinalists in The Music Center’s 38th annual Spotlight program.
Valencia High Student is Music Center Spotlight Semifinalist
SCVNews.com