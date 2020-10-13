Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile application to encourage its residents to go outside and learn more about the city’s history and environmental conservation.

Agents of Discovery is an educational mobile game, similar to Pokémon Go, that tests players’ knowledge about city history and environmental awareness. Users can play by downloading the mission titled City of Santa Clarita – Central Park to their mission library. Users can then begin their journey by following the on-screen prompts from the apps friendly tour-guide, Agent Red Hawk. Users are encouraged to create their own account to earn special in-game rewards. Challenges will be available to residents at different city locations within the coming months.

With the launch of Agents of Discovery, residents are encouraged to bring their smartphones to Central Park and join fellow agents in the geo-triggered experience. To ensure public safety, the city asks for residents to follow social-distancing procedures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Agents of Discovery is a free mobile app available through the iOS or Android store. Residents can learn more about Agents of Discovery and additional recreation opportunities by visiting the City’s Virtual Rec Center.