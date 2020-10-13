Santa Clarita Launches New Outdoor Mobile App

The city of Santa Clarita has launched a free educational mobile application to encourage its residents to go outside and learn more about the city’s history and environmental conservation.
Agents of Discovery is an educational mobile game, similar to Pokémon Go, that tests players’ knowledge about city history and environmental awareness. Users can play by downloading the mission titled City of Santa Clarita – Central Park to their mission library. Users can then begin their journey by following the on-screen prompts from the apps friendly tour-guide, Agent Red Hawk. Users are encouraged to create their own account to earn special in-game rewards. Challenges will be available to residents at different city locations within the coming months.
With the launch of Agents of Discovery, residents are encouraged to bring their smartphones to Central Park and join fellow agents in the geo-triggered experience. To ensure public safety, the city asks for residents to follow social-distancing procedures from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.
Agents of Discovery is a free mobile app available through the iOS or Android store. Residents can learn more about Agents of Discovery and additional recreation opportunities by visiting the City’s Virtual Rec Center.
The Santa Clarita Public Library and the Southern California Chapter of the Historical Novel Society are thrilled to present the virtual panel discussion, History Talks! Spooky History, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
Santa Clarita City Council members want “greater transparency” and “consistent guidance” from Los Angeles County in its handling of indoor shopping mall reopenings, citing concerns over potential future closures and conditions that may further hinder businesses from fully recovering.
California “strongly discourages” trick-or-treating and recommends residents celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year with those in the same household, according to state guidelines released Tuesday.
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Tanos Abdo Habr, a 62-year-old from Santa Clarita, as the man who died following a solo-vehicle traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton Monday morning.
College of the Canyons and the Santa Clarita Environmental Education Consortium (SCEEC) will virtually host the 2020 Green STEM Summit on Saturday, Oct. 24 with the purpose of introducing students to green careers.
At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisor’s meeting, Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Janice Hahn will ask the Board to send a five-signature letter in support of House Resolution 1165, introduced by Congresswoman Jackie Speier, which condemns Azerbaijan's deadly military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh against the Armenian community and denounces Turkey’s interference in the conflict.
As the U.S. Department of Transportation establishes October as the first-ever National Pedestrian Safety Month, Caltrans is refining its data-driven programs to enhance pedestrian safety and reduce injury and death on California roadways.
The William S. Hart Education Foundation invites supporters to choose the nonprofit when shopping on Amazon Prime on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 13-14, and seamlessly donate to WiSH and benefit local students.
Elections officials in California have launched an investigation into unofficial ballot drop boxes that popped up across the state, saying they do not comply with state law and may in fact constitute a felony.
