Santa Clarita Launches Spanish Social Media Pages

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the official launch of the city of Santa Clarita’s Spanish social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Following a successful soft launch late last year, the city is now ready to connect with the community in Spanish by inviting everyone to follow @CiudadDeSantaClarita on both platforms.

This initiative reflects the city of Santa Clarita’s commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that all residents can engage with city news, events and resources in their preferred language.

The Spanish social media pages feature content exclusively in Spanish, providing valuable updates, community highlights and important information tailored specifically to Santa Clarita’s Spanish-speaking residents.

Everyone is invited to follow @CiudadDeSantaClarita and join the conversation. Stay tuned for engaging posts, interactive content and opportunities to connect with your community in a meaningful way.

Together, let’s celebrate the diverse voices of Santa Clarita.

For more information, visit the main social media pages @CityOfSantaClarita and get involved in shaping the community.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...