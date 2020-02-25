Santa Clarita Library Names ‘Gods of Jade and Shadow’ Book of 2020

Santa Clarita Public Library officials are excited to announce the book selection for 2020 is “Gods of Jade and Shadow” by award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia.
Each year, the library’s “One Story One City” program promotes reading and encourages discussion among Santa Clarita residents through the celebration of one story during the month of March.
“Gods of Jade and Shadow,” tells the story of Casiopea Tun, a woman who dreams of escaping her traditional life and longs for exciting new adventures.
After stumbling upon her grandfather’s secret box, Casiopea unknowingly releases the Mayan God of Death, Hun-Kam, who takes her on an adventure of a lifetime.
Casiopea journeys through Mexico to the Mayan underworld, Xibalba, to help Hun-Kam recover his throne and ultimately finds her place in the world.
Due to the nature of some of the topics covered in the book, this story is recommended for adults and not suitable for young readers under the age of 16.
“This is a great opportunity to embark on a reading journey and immerse yourself in the story through a variety of book-themed events,” said City Librarian Shannon Vonnegut. “Residents are encouraged to check out a copy now from your local Santa Clarita Public Library branch to get ready for the exciting programming coming next month.”
“One Story One City” program events and activities, including a visit from the book’s author, will begin in March. The program is free and is held in partnership with Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library.
