Santa Clarita Library Opens 2021 ‘One Story One City’ Reading Program with ‘Eat Joy’

Santa Clarita Public Library officials have announced the return of their popular annual reading program, “One Story One City,” with a delicious new book selection.

Each year, the Santa Clarita Public Library’s “One Story One City” program promotes reading and encourages discussion among Santa Clarita residents through the celebration of one story during the month of March.

This year, we will celebrate the book selection “Eat Joy: Stories & Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers,” edited by Natalie Eve Garrett.

“Eat Joy” features an emotional collection of essays from celebrated writers, accompanied by recipes and vibrant illustrations. Each shared story delves into the comfort that food can bring us when we are navigating dark or difficult times in our lives.

Stories range from Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie making Jollof Rice to navigate the loss of a childhood friend to Lev Grossman highlighting General Tso’s Tofu as it helped him through a divorce, Beth (Bich Minh) Nguyen grappling with two cultures while making comforting spaghetti and many more.

Due to the content covered, this book is recommended for adults and is not suitable for young readers under the age of 16.

“I look forward to the Library’s One Story One City program every year, and I can’t wait for everyone to dive into this beautiful book,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda. “The book is truly a delectable glimpse into our relationship with food and the emotions that food evokes. Thank you to the Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library members for sponsoring another edition of this exciting program.”

To celebrate “Eat Joy,” city staff have put together a diverse lineup of activities and virtual events throughout March. Some of the featured programs include a Zoom Mac & Cheese Cook-Along, a “Comfort Foods” Art Exhibit, Food Trivia Game Night and an enlightening Zoom conversation with “Eat Joy” editor Natalie Eve Garrett. Grab and Go Craft Kits will also be available for pickup at each library branch on select dates in March.

The “One Story One City” program is free and is held in partnership with Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library. To learn more about One Story One City and to view the full lineup of events, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity. For questions, please contact Library Administrator Gina Roberson at groberson@santa-clarita.com.