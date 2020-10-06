Santa Clarita Man Arrested on Suspicion of Assault

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Deputies responded to a call regarding a possible assault with a deadly weapon around 7:30 p.m., at the Newhall Metrolink Station on the 24300 block of Railroad Avenue.
Upon investigating, deputies reported a woman was assaulted and, while she was on the floor, a man who was nearby and saw the alleged attack tried to help her out, was also attacked by the same suspect, according to the preliminary report of the incident.
The woman and the male suspect then reportedly left the scene, leaving the good Samaritan who tried to help unconscious at the station.
“Deputies contacted the male bystander and observed injuries to his face and upper torso,” according to an email from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “The male bystander was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.”
Deputies were unable to locate the suspect immediately following the incident; however, on Monday, the woman walked into the Sheriff’s Station to speak with deputies regarding the alleged assault.
The suspect, Thomas Hearns, 23, a security worker who’s reportedly homeless and living in Santa Clarita, turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Station on Monday afternoon. He was arrested without incident on suspicion of domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies did not identify the weapon used in the attack.
The good Samaritan suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a man on suspicion of assault likely to produce injury, after a woman and a bystander who tried to help her Sunday evening were part of an assault reported in Newhall.
Flair Cleaners, Southern California’s leading eco-friendly dry cleaners, is working to build awareness and raise funds to support nonprofits that offer support and fund research into cures for breast, prostate, and childhood cancers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported the 65th COVID-19 death in the Santa Clarita Valley on Saturday, and on Monday confirmed seven new deaths and 472 new cases of the virus countywide.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy on patrol over the weekend recognized and arrested a suspect sought for questioning in the ongoing investigation for an alleged arson in Newhall that was reported Friday.
With Santa Clarita Valley recycling centers closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and nonprofits in need more than ever, two West Ranch High School seniors launched a new service to increase recycling and support local donations.
Valencia-based H2scan, a leading provider of proven, proprietary hydrogen sensors and technologies for utilities and industrial markets, has named Leon White its new Vice President of Transformer Sales and Business Development.
Santa Clarita planning commissioners are expected to conduct a public hearing and review of the proposed Bouquet Canyon Project Tuesday, regarding revisions to address traffic and aesthetic concerns raised about a 375-unit housing development on Bouquet Canyon Road.
To help support the California Highway Patrol’s year-long effort to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety, the department was awarded the California Pedestrian and Bicyclist Enforcement and Education Project VIII grant.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.