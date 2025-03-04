Santa Clarita Master Chorale Calls for Accountability from Brown Paper Tickets

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a community choir known for bringing the joy of music to the Santa Clarita Valley and the surrounding areas, has faced an unexpected financial setback due to ticketing platform Brown Paper Tickets’ non-payment of more than $20,000.

Despite multiple efforts to resolve the issue, the Chorale has yet to receive more than $20,000 in funds from ticket sales that were meant to support its ongoing activities.

“Like many performing arts organizations, we rely heavily on ticket revenue to fund our programs, pay our instrumentalists, and bring accessible cultural experiences to our community,” said a Chorale’s Board of Directors spokesperson. “Brown Paper Tickets’ failure to deliver these funds has placed an unnecessary burden on our organization and jeopardized our ability to continue our mission.”

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale sold tickets for its 2022-2023 music season through Brown Paper Tickets from December 2022 through June of 2023, with the expectation that the platform would promptly disburse proceeds. However, despite fulfilling all contractual obligations, The Santa Clarita Master Chorale has encountered delays and silence from the company, creating significant financial strain.

This situation highlights the struggles faced by countless arts organizations navigating recovery from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. With tight budgets and limited resources, the non-payment has forced The Santa Clarita Master Chorale to explore alternative funding sources to maintain operations and reduced the number of instrumentalists desired for their concerts.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our patrons, donors and community,” added the spokesperson. “However, we believe Brown Paper Tickets has a responsibility to honor its commitments and uphold the trust that organizations like ours placed in them.” Events.com acquired Brown Paper tickets, and has assured its customers that all outstanding payments would be received by Oct. 31, 2024. The Chorale urges Brown Paper Tickets to promptly resolve this outstanding payment issue to ensure the Chorale’s continued financial resillency.

Problems with Brown Paper Tickets date back to 2020 when the State of Washington sued the Seattle-based company for nonreimbursement of ticket sales and failure to refund customers’ money.

After receiving hundreds of complaints from consumers and event organizers across the country, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit against Brown Paper Tickets in Steptember of 2020. Ferguson said the company, which provides ticket management and support for event organizers, failed to pay organizers for events that occurred before the COVID-19 shutdowns and did not refund consumers for tickets purchased for entertainment and other events cancelled due to the pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, asserted the company engaged in unfair and deceptive acts that violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act and alleged that Brown Paper Tickets owed event organizers approximately $6 million and ticket buyers $760,000 nationwide. additional complaints raised the amount owed after the lawsuit was filed.

In March of 2021 Brown Paper Tickets setteled the lawsuit by agreeing to pay a $9 million settlement to 45,000 event organizers and ticket buyers.

The company was acquired by Events.com in October, 2022 and has reportedrly repaid at least $7 million of the settlement to organizations and individuals covered by the original lawsuit.

Organziations continued to use Brown Paper Tickets because of its low fees and the belief that the previous legal problems were resolved.

However, in October, 2023 BroadwayWorld.com published a story recounting continued instances of nonpayment of ticket sales by the companny for events held nationwide, including off-Broadway shows and fundraisers for high schools and other nonprofits.

For those who wish to support the Santa Clarita Master Chorale, donations can be made directly through SCMasterChorale.org/donate. The Chorale is celebrating their 25th Anniversary Season.

The March 9 concert, Silver Serenade, will feature favorite choral classics and the annual fundraiser, Cabaret & Cabernet will be held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on April 26.

For more information about performances and fundraisers visit SCMasterChorale.org.

