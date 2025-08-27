header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 27
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music
| Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, is excited to announce open auditions for its upcoming season.

Talented vocalists from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are invited to showcase their skills and join a vibrant group of singers committed to musical excellence and community engagement.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Valencia United Methodist Church, located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia. This is an opportunity for singers of all voice parts to become part of a renowned chorale that has delighted audiences for twenty-five years with diverse repertoires ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary arrangements.

To audition, participants should prepare for some vocalizing exercises and a solo of their choice. Appropriate selections include a classical piece, art song, or Broadway solo that highlights vocal range and artistry. Additionally, auditions will include a brief sight-reading component, as this skill is essential for membership in the Chorale. Singers are requested to bring three copies of their music. A professional accompanist will be provided.

The Chorale particularly encourages high school students under 18 years of age to explore its Intern Program. This exciting initiative offers talented young musicians the chance to sing alongside accomplished Chorale members for an entire season, gaining invaluable performance experience, mentorship, and exposure to professional-level choral singing. Interested students are urged to contact the Chorale directly for more details on this enriching opportunity.

To secure an audition time slot, visit scmasterchorale.org/auditions and sign up online. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. For additional information or questions, please email auditions@scmasterchorale.org.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, founded in 1998, is a nonprofit organization that fosters a love of choral music through performances, education, and community outreach. With a repertoire spanning centuries and genres, the Chorale brings together singers and audiences to celebrate the power of voice and harmony.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music

Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music
Wednesday, Aug 27, 2025
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, is excited to announce open auditions for its upcoming season.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN

Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
Tuesday, Aug 26, 2025
The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns

Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns
Monday, Aug 25, 2025
Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year's Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.
FULL STORY...

Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season

Canyon Theatre Guild Announces 2025-26 Season
Friday, Aug 22, 2025
The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced its 2025-26 season with nine new show-stopping productions.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 12-21: ‘A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder’ At The MAIN

Sept. 12-21: ‘A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder’ At The MAIN
Thursday, Aug 21, 2025
"A Jane Austen Mystery Perception Of Murder," a theatrical production by ME Main Production will run weekends beginning 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 12-21 at The MAIN.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament
On Monday, Oct. 20, the College of the Canyons Foundation will host the SiteOne and Hunter Industries “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 20: COC Foundation Hosts “Swing for Student Success” Golf Tournament
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, is excited to announce open auditions for its upcoming season.
Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings with New “Create Your Masterpiece” Theme
iLEAD Agua Dulce, a tuition-free public charter school, is kicking off the 2025-2026 school year with a major expansion of its Arts Education programs.
iLEAD Agua Dulce Expands Arts Education Offerings with New “Create Your Masterpiece” Theme
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend with up to 40 Cents Per Gallon Fuel Discount
Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is helping customers prepare for the long Labor Day weekend and reduce the sting of back-to-school expenses with another exciting Fuel Day Pop-Up.
Aug. 28: Circle K Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend with up to 40 Cents Per Gallon Fuel Discount
Every Body Plays Returns: LA County Parks Reboots Popular After-School Program with New Activities
The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is excited to announce the return of Every Body Plays, a refreshed and reimagined after-school program for youth ages 7 to 17.
Every Body Plays Returns: LA County Parks Reboots Popular After-School Program with New Activities
Today in SCV History (Aug. 27)
1933 - Atholl McBean elected president of The Newhall Land and Farming Company [link]
Atholl McBean
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
The "Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show" returns to The MAIN in Old Town Newhall on Thursday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 4: Canned Ham Comedy Variety Show at The MAIN
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center has announced the 22nd annual The Duck Dash fundraiser presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, will be held Sunday, Oct. 5.
Oct. 5: SDFHC 22nd Annual The Duck Dash at Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament. Now in its 41st year, the tournament will be held on Monday, Oct. 27, at the Valencia Country Club.
Oct. 27: 41st Annual SCV Chamber Oak Tree Classic Golf Tournament
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host "Opening the Door to Olympic Opportunity," a VIA business luncheon and an introduction to the 2028 Summer Olympics on Friday, Sept. 19, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Sept. 19: Unlock Your Olympic Opportunity VIA Luncheon
SCV Water Invites Community to Participate in 2025 Water Academy
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is now accepting applications for the 2025 SCV Water Academy, a free, in-person program that gives Santa Clarita Valley residents a behind-the-scenes look at the community water agency.
SCV Water Invites Community to Participate in 2025 Water Academy
Veterans Event ‘Marching On’ Seeks Volunteers
Santa Clarita Volunteers is seeking more than three dozen volunteers for the non-profit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative event “Marching On,” on Saturday, Sept. 13, 6-9 p.m. at Santa Clarita Studios.
Veterans Event ‘Marching On’ Seeks Volunteers
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce is the largest business membership organization in the Santa Clarita Valley.
SCV Chamber Offers Business Councils for Members
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
Caltrans announced extended weekend lane reductions along Interstate 405 through the Sepulveda Pass starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5, and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 8.
Sept. 5-8: Weekend Lane Closures on I-405 in Sepulveda Pass
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
College of the Canyons ranks No. 14 statewide in a new Return on Investment analysis of 327 California community colleges and certificate-granting institutions by the College Futures Foundation and the HEA Group.
College of the Canyons Leads Local Community Colleges in ROI
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
The California Highway Patrol will flood roadways with all available officers this Labor Day weekend in an aggressive effort to stop impaired drivers before they cause harm.
CHP to Crack Down on Impaired Drivers this Labor Day Weekend
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
The Child & Family Center will host the 2025 Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K to support the center's Domestic Violence Program on Saturday, Oct. 11.
Oct. 11: Purple Walk Domestic Violence Awareness 5K
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
In its 2025 season opener, The Master's University women's soccer team lost a close 2-1 game against the Westmont Warriors Monday, Aug. 25, in Santa Clarita. 
Mustangs Fall to Westmont in Season Opener
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
In the final game of the Hope Summer Slam, The Master's University women's volleyball team took down the No. 6-ranked Southern Oregon University Raiders in three sets on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 23, in Fullerton. This puts the Mustangs at 4-0 so far this season.
Lady Mustangs 4-0 After Upset of No. 6 Southern Oregon
Today in SCV History (Aug. 26)
1873 - Vasquez gang raids Tres Pinos (San Benito Co.); hotelier is killed, for which Vasquez later hangs [story]
Vasquez
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
Frederick Louis Gruchalla, 79, of Granada Hills, died Saturday, Aug. 23, in Kindred Hospital in Los Angeles after a brief illness.
Fred Gruchalla, Veterans Advocate, SCV Volunteer, Dies at 79
Sept. 14: Strike for the Troops at Valencia Lanes
Blue Star Mothers of Santa Clarita will host its Strike for the Troops Bowling Fun-Raiser 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 14 at Valencia Lanes.
Sept. 14: Strike for the Troops at Valencia Lanes
Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns
Join Six Flags Magic Mountain after dark for this year's Fright Fest presented by Snickers select nights beginning Friday, Sept. 19 through Nov. 2.
Sept. 19: Six Flags Magic Mountain Fright Fest Returns
Three Spirit Halloween Locations to Open in SCV
Seasonal retailer Spirit Halloween will open up three pop-up locations in Santa Clarita just in time for spooky season.
Three Spirit Halloween Locations to Open in SCV
SCVNews.com