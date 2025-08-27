Sept.13: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Invites Singers to Audition for an Inspiring Season of Music

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, a premier community choral ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality choral works, is excited to announce open auditions for its upcoming season.

Talented vocalists from the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond are invited to showcase their skills and join a vibrant group of singers committed to musical excellence and community engagement.

Auditions will be held on Saturday, Sept. 13, at Valencia United Methodist Church, located at 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia. This is an opportunity for singers of all voice parts to become part of a renowned chorale that has delighted audiences for twenty-five years with diverse repertoires ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary arrangements.

To audition, participants should prepare for some vocalizing exercises and a solo of their choice. Appropriate selections include a classical piece, art song, or Broadway solo that highlights vocal range and artistry. Additionally, auditions will include a brief sight-reading component, as this skill is essential for membership in the Chorale. Singers are requested to bring three copies of their music. A professional accompanist will be provided.

The Chorale particularly encourages high school students under 18 years of age to explore its Intern Program. This exciting initiative offers talented young musicians the chance to sing alongside accomplished Chorale members for an entire season, gaining invaluable performance experience, mentorship, and exposure to professional-level choral singing. Interested students are urged to contact the Chorale directly for more details on this enriching opportunity.

To secure an audition time slot, visit scmasterchorale.org/auditions and sign up online. Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. For additional information or questions, please email auditions@scmasterchorale.org.

The Santa Clarita Master Chorale, founded in 1998, is a nonprofit organization that fosters a love of choral music through performances, education, and community outreach. With a repertoire spanning centuries and genres, the Chorale brings together singers and audiences to celebrate the power of voice and harmony.

Like this: Like Loading...