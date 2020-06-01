Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience

In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best way to describe the Santa Clarita community over the past few weeks is resilient. Residents and businesses have shown resilience while facing uncertainties due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I have seen our community come together while staying apart to support and help one another. The progress we have made toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 has been tremendous, and I am grateful for the role that each of us continue to play in keeping Santa Clarita safe as we adjust to a temporary “new normal” way of living.

A significant factor in the strides we have made against COVID-19 has been the hard work of our essential workers. For one, healthcare professionals are working overtime, while putting themselves at risk to protect our community. The efficient response to COVID-19 from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff has supported flattening the curve and putting many residents who were infected on the path to recovery.

Additionally, the efforts of our essential workers in restaurants and grocery stores cannot go unnoticed. Grocery store and restaurant staff have continued to work to feed our community, with many making donations to our more vulnerable residents as well.

The fast adjustments that each of these businesses have made to support social distancing, increased sanitation and the protection of staff is a testament to the outstanding talent we have within Santa Clarita.

Although our community is navigating through uncharted territories, I also want to thank our residents for making physical distancing a priority and staying home as much as possible. I know how tough it has been and many of us have experienced economic, mental and physical hardships as a result.

Please understand that City staff remain available to address the needs of residents and continue to work to provide the high-quality of life in Santa Clarita that we all enjoy.

In addition to reaching us by phone or by email, I encourage you to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com for regular updates on resources for residents, businesses and non-profits during this time.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.