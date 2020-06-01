Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience

In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The best way to describe the Santa Clarita community over the past few weeks is resilient. Residents and businesses have shown resilience while facing uncertainties due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I have seen our community come together while staying apart to support and help one another. The progress we have made toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 has been tremendous, and I am grateful for the role that each of us continue to play in keeping Santa Clarita safe as we adjust to a temporary “new normal” way of living.
A significant factor in the strides we have made against COVID-19 has been the hard work of our essential workers. For one, healthcare professionals are working overtime, while putting themselves at risk to protect our community. The efficient response to COVID-19 from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff has supported flattening the curve and putting many residents who were infected on the path to recovery.
Additionally, the efforts of our essential workers in restaurants and grocery stores cannot go unnoticed. Grocery store and restaurant staff have continued to work to feed our community, with many making donations to our more vulnerable residents as well.
The fast adjustments that each of these businesses have made to support social distancing, increased sanitation and the protection of staff is a testament to the outstanding talent we have within Santa Clarita.
Although our community is navigating through uncharted territories, I also want to thank our residents for making physical distancing a priority and staying home as much as possible. I know how tough it has been and many of us have experienced economic, mental and physical hardships as a result.
Please understand that City staff remain available to address the needs of residents and continue to work to provide the high-quality of life in Santa Clarita that we all enjoy.
In addition to reaching us by phone or by email, I encourage you to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com for regular updates on resources for residents, businesses and non-profits during this time.
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year. Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
