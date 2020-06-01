[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
83°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
| Monday, Jun 1, 2020

Cameron Smyth

In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The best way to describe the Santa Clarita community over the past few weeks is resilient. Residents and businesses have shown resilience while facing uncertainties due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. I have seen our community come together while staying apart to support and help one another. The progress we have made toward slowing the spread of COVID-19 has been tremendous, and I am grateful for the role that each of us continue to play in keeping Santa Clarita safe as we adjust to a temporary “new normal” way of living.

A significant factor in the strides we have made against COVID-19 has been the hard work of our essential workers. For one, healthcare professionals are working overtime, while putting themselves at risk to protect our community. The efficient response to COVID-19 from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital staff has supported flattening the curve and putting many residents who were infected on the path to recovery.

Additionally, the efforts of our essential workers in restaurants and grocery stores cannot go unnoticed. Grocery store and restaurant staff have continued to work to feed our community, with many making donations to our more vulnerable residents as well.

The fast adjustments that each of these businesses have made to support social distancing, increased sanitation and the protection of staff is a testament to the outstanding talent we have within Santa Clarita.

Although our community is navigating through uncharted territories, I also want to thank our residents for making physical distancing a priority and staying home as much as possible. I know how tough it has been and many of us have experienced economic, mental and physical hardships as a result.

Please understand that City staff remain available to address the needs of residents and continue to work to provide the high-quality of life in Santa Clarita that we all enjoy.

In addition to reaching us by phone or by email, I encourage you to visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com for regular updates on resources for residents, businesses and non-profits during this time.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LATEST CITY HEADLINES
> ALL CITY NEWS RELEASES

Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience

Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
Monday, Jun 1, 2020
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...

June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development

June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
Friday, May 29, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board

Elena Galvez Named to Southern California’s Sister Cities International Board
Thursday, May 28, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce that Elena Galvez has been named to the Board of Directors for the Southern California Chapter of Sister Cities International.
FULL STORY...

Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita

Virtual Disc Golf League Coming to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Dust off your disc, breathe in the fresh air and get ready for a new competition from the city of Santa Clarita’s Adult Sports Office.
FULL STORY...

Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted

Submissions for 2020 Youth Grove Additions Now Being Accepted
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
The city of Santa Clarita is once again accepting names to be included as part of the 2020 addition to the Youth Grove memorial in Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 113,006 Cases Statewide, 1,602 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 978 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,602 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 55 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 113,006 Cases Statewide, 1,602 SCV Cases
Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
In his June message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth observes the resilience of Santa Clarita residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Santa Clarita Mayor Lauds Residents’ Resilience
Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders recently thanked the heroic front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for a Salt Creek Grille gourmet buffet lunch for the 80 doctors, nurses and staff in the hospital’s ED and COVID unit.
Grateful Donors Deliver Gourmet Lunch to Henry Mayo Healthcare Heroes
June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year
The College of the Canyons Class of 2020 is truly unlike any other in the college’s 50-year history. They danced in their living rooms, and got hands-on nursing experience at a coronavirus testing site.
June 5: COC Class of 2020 Graduates Virtually in 50th Anniversary Year
Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
The infection and mortality rates of one of the nursing homes I visit were close to the highest in the county. The other had zero. Why?
Nursing Home Differences | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Protests Force Closure of Courts Across California
After months of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic, state courts in Los Angeles County were closed again Monday following a weekend of protests, looting and escalating police violence.
Protests Force Closure of Courts Across California
Newsom Extends State Evictions Moratorium to July 28
Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an evictions moratorium executive order extending authorization for local governments to halt evictions through July 28 for renters impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Newsom Extends State Evictions Moratorium to July 28
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Barger Calls State of Emergency, Sheriff Sets 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Curfew Countywide
L.A. County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in the county Sunday, as the sheriff sets a 6 p.m. curfew countywide to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Barger Calls State of Emergency, Sheriff Sets 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Curfew Countywide
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 110,583 Cases Statewide, 1,547 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Sunday 1,379 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,547 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 89 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 110,583 Cases Statewide, 1,547 SCV Cases
The Morning Routine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Using diluted bleach on a cloth wipe, I clean all sinks, counters, knobs, buttons, light switches, ground phones, faucets, remote controls, keyboards, mouse and table tops. Takes me five minutes. Everyone should be doing this.
The Morning Routine | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Newsom Calls State of Emergency in L.A. County, Deploys National Guard
The governor approved L.A. city and county’s request to deploy members of the National Guard to assist Los Angeles and neighboring communities.
Newsom Calls State of Emergency in L.A. County, Deploys National Guard
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 2,112 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,458 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 152 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 106,878 Cases Statewide, 1,458 SCV Cases
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
A crowd of several hundred gathered Saturday in Santa Clarita to protest police violence as part of a nationwide reaction to several high-profile deaths in recent months.
Crowds Gather in Santa Clarita to Protest Police Brutality
Horde of the Flies | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One morning, it was pea-soup foggy as I thumped across an aged railroad trestle while the sun rose, casting stick-like tree shadows across my path. Momentarily entranced by the scene, I suddenly realized I was running through a swarm of small flies.
Horde of the Flies | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
SCOTUS Rules California Churches Not Exempt from COVID-19 Restrictions
WASHINGTON (CN) — Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal wing of the Supreme Court in a late-night ruling Friday declining to block California’s restrictions on reopening places of worship amid the coronavirus pandemic.
SCOTUS Rules California Churches Not Exempt from COVID-19 Restrictions
Forest Service Reminding Visitors to Adhere to Fire Use Restrictions
As fire season in Los Angeles grows closer, Angeles National Forest officials are reminding visitors to pay attention to the fire use restrictions in place before visiting the national forest.
Forest Service Reminding Visitors to Adhere to Fire Use Restrictions
County Reminding Property Owners of Property Tax Default Deadline
The Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector is in the process of mailing Notices of Delinquency to property owners who have not paid their property taxes in full for the 2019-20 tax year.  Delinquent taxes from the 2019-20 tax year will default if payment is not received by 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time or postmarked by the United States Postal Service before midnight on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
County Reminding Property Owners of Property Tax Default Deadline
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
The city of Santa Clarita's Planning Commissioners will consider extending the timeframe for a 90,900-square-foot business development on Sierra Highway and hear public comments on a proposed 375-unit residential development in Saugus at the commission's next meeting on Tuesday, June 2, starting at 6 p.m.
June 2: City Planners to Ponder Project Time Extension; 375-Unit Saugus Development
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
For the 60 soon-to-be graduates of the College of the Canyons Registered Nurse Class of 2020, entry into the world of nursing will be baptism by fire.
COC Registered Nurse Grads to Join Frontline of COVID-19 Battle
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
California Department of Public Health officials gave Los Angeles County the OK Friday to reopen restaurants for in-person dining and allow barbershops and hair salons to resume offering services.
State OK’s L.A. County In-Person Dining, Opening of Hair Salons, Barbershops
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 1,824 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 1,306 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 122 more than reported Thursday.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 103,886 Cases Statewide, 1,306 Cases in SCV
%d bloggers like this: