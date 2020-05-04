Santa Clarita Mayor: Stay Informed During COVID-19 Pandemic

In his May message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth explains why rules sometimes differ between the state, county and city, and urges residents to get their news from local Santa Clarita media outlets.

There’s never been a time when information was changing so quickly, when restrictions were being updated on a daily basis and news updates were everywhere.

With all the noise swirling around on the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many people are confused about what restrictions apply to them and where they can get the most up to date information for Santa Clarita.

First and foremost, the City of Santa Clarita and your City Council can adopt local ordinances to protect residents, such as the recent eviction protection. The City of Santa Clarita does not have a Department of Public Health, while other cities do, including the City of Los Angeles and the City of Long Beach.

Since we are part of Los Angeles County, we take direction and follow the guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This includes the “Safer at Home” order put into effect on March 19.

The City also falls under the guidelines of orders put into effect by the Governor of California, including the March 19 “Stay at Home” order.

Where it gets confusing is when Santa Clarita residents see announcements, restrictions and orders from City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. These actions do not impact our City or the County of Los Angeles. Although local cities work closely with the County of Los Angeles to do the best to ensure they are on the same page, some orders are area-specific.

For example, when Mayor Garcetti issued a closure of Farmers Markets – that order did not impact Santa Clarita.

The best way to get information on what impacts you here in Santa Clarita is to monitor our local newspapers, radio station and SCVNews.com.

The City of Santa Clarita also regularly pushes out information on our social media accounts and on our emergency website SantaClaritaEmergency.com. That website is where you will find the latest updates, statistics, as well as press releases from our local community partners such as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the SCV Senior Center, our local utilities and more.

As we grapple with our new reality during this uncertain time, having access to accurate information is crucial. You can always direct message the City on Facebook for answers to your questions or call the City between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 661-259-CITY.

As your Mayor, I am also providing updates through Facebook Live, where I will do my best to answer whatever questions you may have.

Stay safe, and stay strong. We will get through this.