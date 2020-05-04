Santa Clarita Mayor: Stay Informed During COVID-19 Pandemic

|
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
Every day, you can find Vanessa Ferrero-Betancourt and her 11-year-old daughter Ava Betancourt on the driveway of their Saugus home for hours at a time.
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths from the disease, with 581 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Roughly twice as many people will die of COVID-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to death rate modeling made public Monday.
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
