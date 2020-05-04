[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Showers
Showers
64°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
May 5
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
Santa Clarita Mayor: Stay Informed During COVID-19 Pandemic
| Monday, May 4, 2020

Cameron Smyth

In his May message, Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth explains why rules sometimes differ between the state, county and city, and urges residents to get their news from local Santa Clarita media outlets.

There’s never been a time when information was changing so quickly, when restrictions were being updated on a daily basis and news updates were everywhere.

With all the noise swirling around on the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many people are confused about what restrictions apply to them and where they can get the most up to date information for Santa Clarita.

First and foremost, the City of Santa Clarita and your City Council can adopt local ordinances to protect residents, such as the recent eviction protection. The City of Santa Clarita does not have a Department of Public Health, while other cities do, including the City of Los Angeles and the City of Long Beach.

Since we are part of Los Angeles County, we take direction and follow the guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. This includes the “Safer at Home” order put into effect on March 19.

The City also falls under the guidelines of orders put into effect by the Governor of California, including the March 19 “Stay at Home” order.

Where it gets confusing is when Santa Clarita residents see announcements, restrictions and orders from City of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. These actions do not impact our City or the County of Los Angeles. Although local cities work closely with the County of Los Angeles to do the best to ensure they are on the same page, some orders are area-specific.

For example, when Mayor Garcetti issued a closure of Farmers Markets – that order did not impact Santa Clarita.

The best way to get information on what impacts you here in Santa Clarita is to monitor our local newspapers, radio station and SCVNews.com.

The City of Santa Clarita also regularly pushes out information on our social media accounts and on our emergency website SantaClaritaEmergency.com. That website is where you will find the latest updates, statistics, as well as press releases from our local community partners such as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, the SCV Senior Center, our local utilities and more.

As we grapple with our new reality during this uncertain time, having access to accurate information is crucial. You can always direct message the City on Facebook for answers to your questions or call the City between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 661-259-CITY.

As your Mayor, I am also providing updates through Facebook Live, where I will do my best to answer whatever questions you may have.

Stay safe, and stay strong. We will get through this.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
READ MORE...

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin

Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Tuesday, May 5, 2020
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
READ MORE...

The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Monday, May 4, 2020
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor: Stay Informed During COVID-19 Pandemic

Santa Clarita Mayor: Stay Informed During COVID-19 Pandemic
Monday, May 4, 2020
There’s never been a time when information was changing so quickly, when restrictions were being updated on a daily basis and news updates were everywhere.
READ MORE...

Let’s Keep Zooming | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Let’s Keep Zooming | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Once the pandemic resolves and the laws are reinstated, hopefully there will be plans allowing continued flexibility in online or phone attendance at government meetings.
READ MORE...

Unequal Impact | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio

Unequal Impact | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Saturday, May 2, 2020
The statistics are coming in, and the trend is, people of color in our country are affected disproportionally by the coronavirus.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health announced Tuesday the most recent statistics on COVID-19. California now has 56,212 confirmed cases and 2,317 deaths.
California Tuesday: 56,212 Cases, 2,317 Deaths
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District will hold a Virtual (Regular) Meeting Wednesday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m.
May 6: Hart District Virtual Regular Meeting
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 58 new deaths and 1,638 new cases of COVID-19.
L.A. County Tuesday: 27,815 Cases, 613 in SCV; Henry Mayo Confirms Additional Death
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
The latest concern between Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county Board of Supervisors involves about a more-than-10% gap in what the county has projected in its allocation for the Sheriff’s Department, which Villanueva described as “staggering.”
Villanueva Announces Widespread Cuts In Response to $400M Budget Gap
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
As communities across the country continue to face unprecedented circumstances in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Farmers Insurance is granting donations to nonprofits directly related to COVID-19 relief efforts, as nominated by Farmers agents and district managers across the country.
Newhall Insurance Agent Secures $1,500 Grant for SCV Nonprofits
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Flattening the curve has been achieved. Reopening some businesses is occurring. Now is the time to reopen hospital doors and allow loved ones back in.
Reopen Hospital Doors | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will close all botanic gardens, lakes, and local, community and regional parks to the public on Sunday, May 10, in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
L.A. County Parks to Close on Mother’s Day
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County are expected to rise into the 90s midweek. As a result, several public facilities located throughout the County will open and serve as Emergency Cooling Centers on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
County to Open Emergency Cooling Centers
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
As we move further into these unprecedented and uncharted times, I’ve had people ask how the City prepares for such occasions and how we ensure that Santa Clarita will be resilient.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people are holding off on healthcare needs. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is reminding the community that it remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Henry Mayo Reminds Community Safety Measures in Place for Healthcare Visits
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
Students are beginning to feel the impact of COVID-19 and the major transitions it has brought to their college education, but for international students, the choices they have faced have not been easy.
COC’s International Students Face Uncertainty Amid Pandemic
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
Based on current guidance from elected and public health officials with the city and county of Los Angeles, as well as the State of California and the California State University system, California State University, Northridge will not present in-person activities for the community this summer, including youth camps.
CSUN Will Not Offer In-Person Summer Activities
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is hosting an online panel of education experts to reach out and hear directly from frontline educators at schools across California.
May 7: Thurmond Hosts Virtual Support Circle for California Educators
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Due to the tremendous participation in and positive response to their “Workout with a Master Trainer” event in March, the WiSH Education Foundation is excited to partner with Henry Mayo Fitness and Health and offer additional free, interactive workouts for the community.
WiSH Foundation, Henry Mayo to Continue Free Interactive Workouts
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Every day, you can find Vanessa Ferrero-Betancourt and her 11-year-old daughter Ava Betancourt on the driveway of their Saugus home for hours at a time.
Mother Daughter Chalk Art Team Brings Joy to Saugus Neighborhood
Today in SCV History (May 5)
1828 - Soledad Canyon settler John Lang born in Herkimer County, N.Y. [story]
Lang
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is marking National Economic Development Week from May 4-9, joining communities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
May 4-9: SCVEDC Marks National Economic Development Week
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that based on the state’s progress in meeting metrics tied to indicators, the state can begin to move into Stage 2 of modifying the stay at home order this Friday, May 8, with guidelines released Thursday, May 7.
Newsom: California Can Begin Modifying Stay-at-Home Order Friday
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
California has had 54,937 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Monday.
California Monday: 54,937 Cases, 2,254 Deaths
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced a 10% total decline in violent crimes compared to 2019, with a decrease of 4% in criminal homicides and a 33% drop in rapes reported.
Villanueva: Violent Crimes Down 10%; 3 COVID-Related Citations, 55 Arrests
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 568 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths from the disease, with 581 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Monday: 581 SCV Cases; Val Verde Jumps to 92
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
Roughly twice as many people will die of COVID-19 every day in the United States by this time next month, the Trump administration is projecting, according to death rate modeling made public Monday.
U.S. Expects Virus Death Rate to Double Come June
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
One unforeseen variable about “reopening” is Mother Nature, and the effect of increasing temperatures on the virus. Most types of coronavirus are negatively impacted by warmer environments. We do not yet know if this variable is true with COVID-19.
The ‘Reopening’ Gambit | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
%d bloggers like this: