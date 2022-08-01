Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022

|
|
|
1963 - Leona Cox Community School breaks ground in Canyon Country [story]
Monday, Aug 1, 2022
The latest issue of The Pool, the California Institute of the Arts alumnx/alumni magazine, is now online.
“The city of Santa Clarita remains steadfast that Los Angeles County must complete the appropriate review required by the California Environmental Quality Act before any work is done to transform Camp Scott into a permanent facility for juvenile serious offenders,
Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour, an annual event that takes riders on a trip to see some of the brightest and most awe-inspiring displays of holiday cheer in Santa Clarita, was recently recognized by the American Public Transportation Association with a 2022 AdWheel Award.
The regular board meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, beginning with a closed session at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Dear Community Members, Wow its August. That is crazy!
Volunteer registration is now open for the 27th Annual River Rally Clean-Up and Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
College of the Canyons is one of five community colleges from across the nation partnering in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant that was awarded to Madison Area Technical College.
Following the retirement of Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby, the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors has appointed Deputy Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone to serve as Acting Fire Chief over the County of Los Angeles Fire Department, effective Monday.
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park.
Los Angeles County vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, Aug. 3.
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking artwork for consideration for an upcoming exhibit at the First Floor Gallery.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday three new deaths and 359 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 41 deaths and 13,373 new cases countywide.
In an effort to help Los Angeles County pet owners during these difficult economic times, the L.A. County Department of Animal Care and Control is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period.
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
California Institute of the Arts in Valencia is expanding its footprint with the recent purchase of the Vista Village Medical building adjacent to the existing campus.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 18 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,399 new cases countywide and 163 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The former human resources manager at a Santa Clarita-based race car design and development company was sentenced today to 51 months in federal prison for scheming to defraud her then-employer out of more than $1.7 million earmarked for diversity recruitment by using two fake businesses that billed for services that were never performed.
Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the California Institute of Arts campus.
In a teleconference with media outlets on July 29, California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón provided an update on the state’s efforts in response to the monkeypox outbreak in California.
SCV 40 Under Forty is an award ceremony that honors 40 individuals, from ages 18-40, that are dedicated, passionate and heart-led who actively work and lead others toward a better, brighter future within the Santa Clarita Valley and its neighboring communities.
SCVi, a tuition-free public charter school in the Santa Clarita Valley serving learners in grades TK through 12, will welcome learners, their families and interested members of the community to its Summer Open House on Thursday, Aug. 4.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Aquatic Center is the go-to spot to beat the summer heat and is used by our local athletes year-round.
