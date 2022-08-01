Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – August 2022

Summer Nights at Central Park

Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets and plan to spend your summer nights at Central Park. We are in the middle of the hometown favorite Concerts in the Park series. Residents of all ages look forward to gathering with family, friends and neighbors on the expansive fields of Central Park to sing and dance along to the tunes of your favorite artists, performed by popular tribute bands. There is something special about watching the sun set over Santa Clarita and seeing the lights illuminate the stage as you dance along to popular songs.

There are four amazing shows slated for August. On Saturday, Aug. 6, you will hear the Latin sounds of Dreaming of You: A Tribute to Selena. Then on Saturday, Aug. 13, get ready for Yachty by Nature: Yacht Rock. If you are not familiar with Yacht Rock – it is characterized by the glossy production, breezy vocals and slow rock that dominated FM radio airwaves in the late 1970s and early 1980s. If you love Stevie Nicks you will love Twisted Gypsy: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac on Saturday, Aug. 20. Then break out the bell bottoms and leisure suits for Boogie Knights: Disco on August 27. Bring your favorite snacks with you, or you can purchase food from the onsite food trucks.

Central Park is also be home to the popular City Cinema’s movie series. What could be better than taking in a family-friendly blockbuster under the stars? The last two movies of the season will be shown in August. On Friday, Aug, 12, you can enjoy Shrek and then on Friday, Aug. 26, get ready for a classic – The Goonies. Where else can you find fun for the whole family, for free? That is why Santa Clarita is the best!

The city of Santa Clarita is proud to offer you a full lineup of amazing events year-round – and especially on our warm summer evenings. For more information please visit santa-clarita.com.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

