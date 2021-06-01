header image

Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
NLF stock certificate
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021
| Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
4th of July

Bill Miranda

Put your Patriotism on Display

The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.

Since holding the popular and beloved parade was not an option this year, the City is once again hosting the Pee Wee Parade! Scaled down versions of traditional parade floats will be created by students, organizations, artists, businesses and other residents and then virtually submitted in one of 11 different categories. There will be spectacular prizes for the first, second and third place winners in all categories, with the exception of People’s Choice and the prestigious Sweepstakes Winner.

We are also putting out the call for a pint-sized Grand Marshall to help announce the winners. Parents and guardians, please submit a photo of your child in their patriotic best for a chance to be selected. Entry information for both contests is available at santa-clarita.com/PeeWeeParade. The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 25, 2021.

The Fourth of July fun does not stop there! You can also submit your home or business for consideration in the Patriotic Tour. Grab your streamers, American flags and anything else in red, white and blue to make your display stand out. Then submit a photo online. The winners will be announced on the Fourth of July when my fellow councilmembers and I arrive at your place in the patriotic trolley to present your prize! To enter, please visit santa-clarita.com/fourthofjulypatriotictour.

I can’t wait to see the pee wee floats and decorations that our residents come up with and I can’t wait to see the fireworks light up the sky again over Westfield Valencia Town Center on the Fourth!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.
June 3: Parks, Recreation & Community Services Virtual Regular Meeting
One Firefighter Dead After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
At least one person is dead following a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, which drew active shooter response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies that led to a burning home in Acton, where it was believed the shooter had set his home ablaze.
One Firefighter Dead After Agua Dulce Fire Station Shooting
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Senior Scholarship Winners
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
CIF Title Hopes Dashed as Saugus Falls to La Mirada on OT Penalty Kick
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
Hart High Celebrates 2021 Graduation
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Valencia High Band and Color Guard Perform Last Live Concert of the School Year
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
Memorial Day Virtual Tribute Honors Veterans, Military Families
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
Planning Commission to Discuss Central Park Expansion Plan
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.
COC to Host ‘Grad Walk’ to Celebrate 2021 Graduates
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
A resolution officially denying the Sand Canyon Resort will be considered by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday, according to the commission’s agenda released Friday.
Planning Commission to Consider Resolution Set on Denying Sand Canyon Resort
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
A new Carry a Concealed Weapon, or CCW, unit within the Sheriff’s Department could increase an already rising number of permits issued within Los Angeles County, those familiar with the CCW process said this week.
LASD Reports Rise in CCW Permits, Announces New Task Force to Streamline Process
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.
Phil Lombardi, Local Realtor and Former MLB Player, Dies at 58
Today in SCV History (May 31)
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
First Presbyterian Church
Today in SCV History (May 30)
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
Powerhouse Fire
Today in SCV History (May 29)
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
John Landis and Harland Braun
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
Sheriff, Fire Departments Respond to Multiple Overdoses at Pitchess Detention Center
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
LA County Library Reopening Additional Libraries, Bookmobiles for In-Person Service
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
Library of Congress Set to Reopen Four Reading Rooms in June
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Former LACoFD Captain Pleads No Contest, Gets 32-Month Sentence for Domestic Violence
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,941 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
June 5: Veg Fest SCV to Host 2nd Annual Vegan-Inspired Festival
