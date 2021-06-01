Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021

|
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
Tuesday, Jun 1, 2021
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Monday, May 3, 2021
Monday, May 3, 2021
Friday, Apr 2, 2021
Thursday, Apr 1, 2021
The city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Commission will hold a virtual regular meeting Thursday, June 3, at 6:00 p.m.
The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce Tuesday morning, which drew active shooter response from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies that led to a burning home in Acton, where it was believed the shooter had set his home ablaze.
The Canyon Theatre Guild is proud to announce the five winners of this year’s Senior Scholarships in Santa Clarita.
Long after the final whistle of Saturday’s CIF-Southern Section Division 2 girls soccer championship, Saugus High teammates stuck around to give junior defender Alina Bench some words of encouragement.
Donned in their traditional red and black school colors, Hart High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation together Friday.
The Valencia High Band and Color Guard celebrated its year-end by performing to a live audience last week with a spirited concert and awards ceremony under the radiance of the Valencia High Football stadium lights.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 27,957 Total SCV Cases; Thursday Last Day for LA Kings, LA Galaxy Ticket Sweepstakes
On Monday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed five new deaths and 174 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,957 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger hosted her annual tribute to veterans and military families Saturday morning in honor of Memorial Day, marking the end of Military Appreciation Month in May.
The Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hear the city’s plans for the third phase of the Central Park buildout Tuesday.
College of the Canyons will host Grad Walk from June 2-5 to celebrate its 2021 graduates. The new take on commencement is a “personalized graduation experience,” according to Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer.
A resolution officially denying the Sand Canyon Resort will be considered by the Santa Clarita Planning Commission on Tuesday, according to the commission’s agenda released Friday.
A new Carry a Concealed Weapon, or CCW, unit within the Sheriff’s Department could increase an already rising number of permits issued within Los Angeles County, those familiar with the CCW process said this week.
Stevenson Ranch resident Phil Lombardi died May 20 due to complications with brain cancer. He was 58.
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
2013 - Powerhouse Fire breaks out in San Francisquito Canyon; will destroy 30 homes & 28 outbuildings [story]
1987 - Director John Landis acquitted of charges in deaths of Vic Morrow and two child actors on Valencia set of "Twilight Zone: The Movie" [story]
Los Angeles County Fire Department officials have transported at least a half-dozen inmates from facilities at Pitchess Detention Center this week for suspected overdoses, several of which Sheriff Alex Villanueva hailed as a success for his “Naloxone Custody Pilot Project” on social media.
The L.A. County Library announced it will reopen an additional 21 libraries and 3 bookmobiles, including the Santa Clarita Valley Bookmobile, for select in-person services beginning the week of June 7, as Los Angeles County continues to operate in the yellow tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
Beginning on Tuesday, June 1, the Library of Congress will reopen four reading rooms to allow research access for a limited number of registered readers by appointment only, the Library announced today.
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain pleaded no contest to two of the 12 charges against him as part of a plea deal that includes more than two years of prison time and a 10-year restraining order.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Daily Hospitalizations Drop Under 300 for First Time in LA County; 27,941 Total SCV Cases
On Friday, Los Angeles County Public Health officials confirmed 12 new deaths and 229 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 27,941 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Veg Fest SCV announced it will be hosting its 2nd Annual Veg Fest on Saturday, June 5, from 2:00 pm to 8:00 p.m. at Blomgren Ranch as the community comes together to celebrate sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
