Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2021

The most patriotic holiday is just about a month away, but it is not too early to get into the Fourth of July spirit! The city of Santa Clarita is once again hosting two red, white and blue competitions to put your American pride to the test.

Since holding the popular and beloved parade was not an option this year, the City is once again hosting the Pee Wee Parade! Scaled down versions of traditional parade floats will be created by students, organizations, artists, businesses and other residents and then virtually submitted in one of 11 different categories. There will be spectacular prizes for the first, second and third place winners in all categories, with the exception of People’s Choice and the prestigious Sweepstakes Winner.

We are also putting out the call for a pint-sized Grand Marshall to help announce the winners. Parents and guardians, please submit a photo of your child in their patriotic best for a chance to be selected. Entry information for both contests is available at santa-clarita.com/PeeWeeParade. The deadline for submissions is Friday, June 25, 2021.

The Fourth of July fun does not stop there! You can also submit your home or business for consideration in the Patriotic Tour. Grab your streamers, American flags and anything else in red, white and blue to make your display stand out. Then submit a photo online. The winners will be announced on the Fourth of July when my fellow councilmembers and I arrive at your place in the patriotic trolley to present your prize! To enter, please visit santa-clarita.com/fourthofjulypatriotictour.

I can’t wait to see the pee wee floats and decorations that our residents come up with and I can’t wait to see the fireworks light up the sky again over Westfield Valencia Town Center on the Fourth!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.

