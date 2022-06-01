Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022

Read Beyond the Beaten Path this Summer at the Santa Clarita Public Library

There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature. We are fortunate here in our great city of Santa Clarita to be surrounded by 13,000-plus acres of preserved open space for all of us to enjoy. This year our Santa Clarita Public Library is finding ways to get readers of all ages connected to the great outdoors through books.

Even though the One Story One City program is over, I highly encourage all of you to read the book “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Us Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams. This book beautifully demonstrates the nourishing and renewing benefits of spending time in nature. You can check it out at any of our three Library Branches, and while you are there, sign your children up for the Summer Reading Program!

This year’s theme is Read Beyond the Beaten Path and embraces the joys of camping and the great outdoors. Kids can embark on an exploration of our beautiful natural surroundings through a variety of events, programs, activities, storytimes and, of course, reading! Each Library Branch will transform into an indoor campsite with its own animal mascot. The Old Town Newhall Branch will be the Blue Hedgehogs, Valencia will be the Purple Possums and Canyon Country will be the Green Raccoons, oh what fun!

Make sure to register your whole family so you can get in on the campfire songs, crafts and win prizes! The Summer Reading Program runs from June 6 to July 23, and you can register at SantaClaritaReads.com. I look forward to seeing all of you on our trails and at the Santa Clarita Public Library this summer.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

