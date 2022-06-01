Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – June 2022

|
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 1
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454 new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons.
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film “Up”: “Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one.”
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver’s license.
There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature.
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock ‘n’ Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present "The Roaring '20s" on June 5 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 10 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, May 30 - Sunday, June 5.
“Graduates, welcome home!”William Watkins, CSUN’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, greeted thousands of Matadors with this warm welcome in front of the University Library on Friday, May 20.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday four new deaths, 2,151 new cases countywide, with 56 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
1891 - Reverend F.D. Seward opens the new First Presbyterian Church in Newhall [story]
The Third Annual Castaic Lake Dragon Boat Festival will be held Saturday, June 4 starting at 8 a.m. at the Castaic Lake State Recreation Area, Lower Lake, in Castaic.
The Santa Clarita Bar Association Ninth Annual High School Speech Competition was hosted at the West Ranch High School Auditorium on Thursday, April 28.
This year’s Hollywood Fringe Festival features multiple shows created and performed by California Institute of the Arts students. Running from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 26 in numerous venues throughout Los Angeles, the festival has a long history of being a space for CalArtians to perform their original works.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 13 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 12,694 new cases countywide and 383 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend.
A virtual Town Hall meeting on pediatric COVID-19 vaccines will be held Wednesday, June 1 at 6 p.m. The event will be moderated by Los Angeles County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
