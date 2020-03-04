Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2020

One Story One City 2020

“Some people are born under a lucky star, while others have their misfortune telegraphed by the position of the planets. Casiopea Tun, named after a constellation, was born under the most rotten star imaginable in the firmament.” – From Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

A Mayan god of death, 1920s jazz music, a quest for revenge, memories of revolution, a twist on the classic Cinderella story, myths and magic all come together in this year’s One Story One City program at the Santa Clarita Public Library. If you have not participated in this enlightening program in years past, make sure to check out Gods of Jade and Shadow so you don’t miss this year’s reading adventure. Written by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, this coming of age tale is vividly woven with Mayan and Mexican Folklore.

One Story One City is a citywide reading event offering themed events, experiences, activities, discussions and presentations. The month of events kicks off with a presentation from the author herself. Join fellow readers for a discussion with award-winning author Silvia Moreno-Garcia, as she shares her insights into her process, highlights from her book and answers questions from the audience. This author event will take place on Saturday, March 7, at 11:00 a.m. at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

The rest of the month of March is full of story-inspired activities including Mayan mug decorating, a tour of the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach, Ballet Folkloric, a scavenger hunt, Mayan yoga, an art exhibit at City Hall and much more.

Join your friends and neighbors as you embark on a journey through this imaginative tale. For more information on everything One Story One City, and to check out a copy, please visit your local library branch or SantaClaritaLibrary/OneStoryOneCity. Gods of Jade and Shadow is available in print, and also as an audio book or a downloadable eBook. Happy reading!