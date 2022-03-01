Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – March 2022

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 1, 2022

By Mayor Laurene Weste

What’s in store for the month of March?

Being in touch with nature and preserving our beautiful environment is crucial for our well-being and the wildlife surrounding our City. Santa Clarita residents have the luxury of walking a few steps outside their doors and exploring a large variety of outdoor recreational activities. Whether that is enjoying a peaceful horseback riding adventure in Golden Valley Ranch or taking a hike with loved ones in Haskell Canyon, our open space is something we truly take pride in. Keeping our minds and bodies active is essential to great mental and physical health.

The Santa Clarita Public Library has the perfect program for those seeking new hobbies that keep their mind active. The One Story One City program is back with another great read for all residents to enjoy. The City-wide book celebration invites community members to all read the same book and come together for various events, crafts and a virtual author discussion. For the entire month of March, the Santa Clarita Public Library is celebrating “The Nature Fix: Why Nature Makes Up Happier, Healthier, and More Creative” by Florence Williams.

The book discusses the importance of staying in touch with nature and inspires readers to investigate the restorative properties of nature. I encourage all residents to explore our open trails. In the past year alone, we have expanded our Open Space trails by hundreds of acres for our City. We encourage all residents to not only engage with the One Story One City program but to explore our beautiful trails. The Santa Clarita Public Library will host a Full Moon Hike on March 18 at the Golden Valley Ranch Open Space to celebrate nature and the book.

For more information regarding upcoming events for One Story One City or any other library events, please visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com/OneStoryOneCity.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...