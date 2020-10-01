Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2020

State of the City 2020: Staying Connected…Staying Resilient

As with everything in 2020, this year’s State of the City event will be different than years past. We are looking on the bright side, embracing the necessary changes for safety’s sake and rejoicing in the fact that this year’s event is truly inclusive of the entire Santa Clarita community.

All residents can tune in or log on to watch this year’s virtual State of the City coming up on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 11:30 a.m.

The theme for this year’s event is “Staying Connected…Staying Resilient,” because if there is anything we’ve learned over the past year, it is that community support and strength are key to overcoming emergencies, tragedies and making it through a pandemic. The event will be broadcast live via Zoom on the City’s Facebook Page and SCVTV Channel 20. Residents will be able to tune in to see what City projects, programs and initiatives are underway in Santa Clarita. Our City Council will share videos highlighting progress and events over the past year, as well as take time to honor our essential workers.

Some of the projects which will be featured in the City Council updates will include plans for the Ice Station, high-speed fiber, new City amenities, how we are preserving our community history and the latest on what’s filming in Santa Clarita. This will be a great opportunity for the entire community to find out what’s happening in our City. I also encourage parents and teachers to allow students to log on and learn about our local government and civic engagement.

I look forward to seeing you all virtually at the 2020 State of the City. More details are available on the City website at santa-clarita.com.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.