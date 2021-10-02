header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
87°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 1
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
| Friday, Oct 1, 2021
Bill Miranda

Santa Clarita Mayor Bill Miranda.

Celebrating our All-Star City

It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center. Tickets are now on sale. Make sure you get your seat to hear the latest on City news, projects, programs, initiatives and new amenities.

This year’s State of the City will take on a different format. Guests will be welcomed into the Grand Room to hear from the City Council and view video updates, including the final fun video, which is always much-anticipated. After the presentation, guests will get to check out all the new Community Center has to offer, including an indoor basketball court for games and practice, classrooms, a demonstration teaching kitchen and more. Meanwhile, outside, guests can stroll along the meandering walking paths and admire the public art. The picturesque Terrace, which will also host weddings in the future, will be the spot to enjoy live entertainment, appetizers and a happy hour.

City Announces Tickets On Sale for Nov. 4 State of the City Event

If you have never attended a State of the City event before, I encourage you to join us this year. Your City Council will share updates on the Santa Clarita 2025 Strategic Plan, filming, the arts, recreational programming, infrastructure maintenance, conservation efforts, City events and so much more. This year will be extra special, as we come together in person to once again connect and engage.

Tickets are available on santa-clarita.com at $400 for a table of 10 or $35 for an individual ticket. Each guest will receive fresh snacks during the program, a special commemorative gift, appetizers and drinks. Join us as we celebrate Santa Clarita – an All-Star City!

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at bmiranda@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Friday, Oct 1, 2021
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Third in a Series

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Third in a Series
Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Today’s blog is the third and final installment in a series in which I review how the Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control (DACC) has improved its operations over the past 20 years.
READ MORE...

City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention

City Manager Ken Striplin | The Importance of Drug Prevention
Thursday, Sep 2, 2021
According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, youth drug abuse is a high-profile public health concern that is on the rise.
READ MORE...

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2021
Wednesday, Sep 1, 2021
You simply have to drive through our community to appreciate the natural beauty of Santa Clarita
READ MORE...

Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan

Message from L.A. County Mental Health Director in Light of Recent News Concerning Afghanistan
Thursday, Aug 26, 2021
The recent events in Afghanistan and their mental health ramifications for our military community remind us that there are challenges beyond the pandemic.
READ MORE...

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series

Marcia Mayeda Reflects on 20 Years at Animal Care & Control | Second in a Series
Tuesday, Aug 17, 2021
I am still haunted by a case I had in 1986 when I was a newly minted animal cruelty investigator in Houston, Texas. I had received a complaint from a resident about her neighbor, who had dozens of animals inside her home that were ill and often dying.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
It is time to celebrate everything that makes Santa Clarita an All-Star City! We are thrilled to once again hold our landmark State of the City event in person for 2021. The big event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 4, at 3:00 p.m. at the brand-new Canyon Country Community Center.
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – October 2021
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Los Angeles County Public Health officials on Friday confirmed 20 new deaths and 1,485 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 35,920 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. Additionally, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one new death, bringing the total number of deaths to 172 since the pandemic began.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Officials Confirm 172nd Death; 35,920 Total SCV Cases
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
The Santa Clarita Public Library invites the community to join them for Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona. The event will be held at the Newhall Community Center located at 22421 Market Street, on Oct. 10, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 10: Santa Clarita Public Library to Host Calaveras Literarias with Dr. Gloria Arjona
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
On Oct. 2, 2021 Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. and local vendors will gather around the kid’s pool to watch crates full of rubber ducks make their way down the slide to the finish line at the Aquatic Center in Canyon Country from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Oct. 2: Annual Rubber Duck Dash Returns
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The Santa Clarita Atheists and Freethinkers have been among the top three fundraising teams in the annual Santa Clarita Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the last three years, this year, SCAF finished in first place, having raised over $9,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
Local Atheist Group is Top Fundraiser for SCV Walk to End Alzheimer’s
City Considers Buying Council Member’s Land for Dockweiler Extension
The Santa Clarita City Council held a closed session meeting Tuesday to consider buying several parcels of land owned by Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste to facilitate the planned extension of Dockweiler Drive through Placerita Canyon.
City Considers Buying Council Member’s Land for Dockweiler Extension
Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday that California will require kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school.
Newsom To Require Elementary Through High School Age Students to be Vaccinated
Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
Carousel Ranch supporters enjoyed an evening of great food, impressive riding celebrations, and exciting auction items at the 25th annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration on August 28th, 2021.
Carousel Ranch Supporters Celebrate the 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’
Today in SCV History (Oct. 1)
1842 - Proof of discovery: New York Observer (newspaper) reports on gold in Placerita Canyon. [story]
New York Observer
Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award
The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2021 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).
Santa Clarita Named Top Ten 2021 Finalist for ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ Award
SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
The SCV Water Board of Directors voted to continue remote meetings in accordance with Assembly Bill 361, which allows the continuation of remote board and standing committee meetings for the duration of the Governor’s proclamation of a state of emergency for COVID-19.
SCV Water Board of Directors Votes to Continue with Remote Meetings
California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year
(CN) — Thursday marks the final day of the water year in California, and it was one for the record books — and not just because much of the state saw less than 50% of average rainfall.
California’s Alarming Water Situation Heads into New Rainfall Year
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 171st Death; SCV Cases Total 35,865
Officials from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Thursday announced the 171st death from COVID-19, spokesman Patrick Moody confirmed.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 171st Death; SCV Cases Total 35,865
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby
Homicide detectives are now investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl who was taken to the hospital on Sunday under what law enforcement officials described as suspicious circumstances.
Homicide Detectives Investigating Suspicious Death of Canyon Country Baby
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year
For the 27th year in a row, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Investment Policy Award For 27th Consecutive Year
Triumph Foundation Gearing Up for Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Triumph Foundation a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities is hosting our Over-the-Line Wheelchair Baseball Tournament at the Barry A. Sanders Sports Field in Van Nuys, on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Triumph Foundation Gearing Up for Annual Wheelchair Baseball Tournament
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that the firm has received the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) ISO/IEC 17025 Biological Field of Testing certification, which is a nationally, and internationally, recognized standard for continuous improvement and self-correction.
Valencia-Based Lief Labs Internationally Recognized for Quality Control
Community Gathers to Remember SCV Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents
Nineteen-year-old James Burke had nearly finished restoring his truck that was set to be featured in Hot Rod Magazine when he was hit by a drunk driver.
Community Gathers to Remember SCV Youth Killed in Traffic-Related Incidents
Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continues cautioning residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:
Public Health Issues Water Use Warning for Some L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Sept. 30)
1955 - Actor James Dean, 24, drives through Castaic Junction en route to his final resting place [watch]
James Dean
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has confirmed two additional deaths at the hospital Wednesday. This brings the to date total to 170.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; 35,797 Total SCV Cases
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita welcomes the newest art exhibit, “Follow Your Art,” at the First Floor Gallery of Santa Clarita City Hall. The art exhibit will be displayed at City Hall from Oct 4 through Dec 3.
“Follow Your Art” With The City’s Newest Art Exhibit
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
The Board of Supervisors voted to extend Los Angeles County’s temporary eviction moratorium through Jan 31, 2022.
County Supervisors Extends Eviction Moratorium Until 2022
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
SCV Water continues its commitment to restoring groundwater affected by per- and polyfluoroalkyl, or PFAS, chemicals, and was recently given access to new lab equipment to better assist in that effort. 
SCV Water Adds New Lab Equipment To Better Test Groundwater
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: