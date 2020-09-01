Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2020

|
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Valencia Acura has earned Acura Precision Team distinction for the 14th time, an exclusive honor for select dealerships that deliver an outstanding client experience while achieving operational excellence.
Following a number of heated debates with Sheriff Alex Villanueva on funding in recent months, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the first year of funding for body-worn cameras in their regular Tuesday meeting.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home.
On National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, Old Navy announced Tuesday that it will pay its store employees to work the polls on Election Day.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion Tuesday by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Sheila Kuehl to examine Los Angeles County’s use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic and to evaluate opportunities to expand these promising programs into the future.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man suspected of kidnapping a child on Interstate 5 in Gorman Friday.
Los Angeles area businesses and nonprofits face significant challenges during the current public health and economic crisis of COVID-19.
SACRAMENTO – California Highway Patrol (CHP) Commissioner Warren Stanley has spent nearly four decades advocating for highway safety in California.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 1,022 new cases of COVID-19, with a total of 5,414 cases and the 55th death confirmed among Santa Clarita Valley residents to date.
The next regular (virtual) meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, September 2, starting at 7 p.m.
The Santa Clarita City Council's Development Committee will hold its next meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 1 starting at 2 p.m.
California newspapers struggling through the pandemic and ensuing recession will have extra time to comply with a new labor law forcing the industry to transform its workforce under a bill approved by lawmakers Monday.
In the final hours of an extraordinary session bottlenecked by the coronavirus pandemic, the California Legislature crammed to pass police reforms, prevent evictions and curb the newspaper industry’s demise into Monday’s agenda.
Monday marked 19 years since Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said Monday he is considering asking city staff to look into the formation of a public health department in Santa Clarita, citing a city need to “create greater autonomy for the future.”
The Santa Clarita Public Library will launch fall programs for all ages on Tuesday, September 1, with numerous activities and virtual programs available for children, teens and adults to enjoy.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has called a heat alert for the Santa Clarita Valley for Tuesday and Wednesday due to a forecast of high temperatures.
Senator Scott Wilk's (R-Santa Clarita) COVID-19 test results confirm he was not infected with the virus last week in Sacramento, he announced Sunday.
Santa Clarita Valley experts and family of victims of the opioid epidemic are saying historical patterns of abuse are repeating themselves.
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Santa Clarita-based Illumination Dynamics, a lighting and electric rental production company for television, motion picture, sports broadcast, and studio installations, will be among those taking part in a major call to action along with We Make Events, Red Alert RESTART and Extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) imploring the U.S. Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) to quickly offer economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been shuttered since March 2020, putting millions of people out of work.
