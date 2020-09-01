[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station opens [story]
Saugus
Santa Clarita Mayor's Monthly Message – September 2020
Tuesday, Sep 1, 2020

Cameron SmythYou can be a Recycle Hero!

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, many of us are spending more time at home. This means more eating at home, more projects at home, more cleaning at home and all of that equals more trash at home. According to CNBC, garbage and other waste in residential areas has spiked as much as 40% in some parts of the country. With this increase in items heading for the curb in trash and recycling carts – there has never been a better time to ensure you are recycling right.

Recycle HeroThe city of Santa Clarita is leading the fight to recycle right with the Recycle Hero campaign. You too can be a recycle hero by making sure all plastic and glass bottles are emptied before being tossed in the recycle bin.

Another key tip is ensuring your recyclables are placed directly into the bin, do not bag them first. Plastic bags can jam up the recycling machines causing a delay in the process. The best advice, if you are in doubt…leave it out. Wishful recycling is putting items in the recycle bin in hopes that they can be recycled. However, items that cannot be recycled create extra work for waste haulers and decreases the quality of our City’s recycling stream.

Make sure to get your kids in on the fight to recycle right, and follow the city of Santa Clarita on Instagram. The popular “I Found Sammy Clarita” scavenger hunt is back, and this time Sammy is wearing his own Recycle Hero costume. If you find him, you get to keep him as a furry friend who will help remind your family of the benefits of recycling. Post your own Recycle Hero photos on social media using #RecycleHeroSC. For more recycling tips, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at csmyth@santa-clarita.com.
