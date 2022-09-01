Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022

|
|
|
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
|
|
|
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
|
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
|
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
|
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
|
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
|
|
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road.
|
The California Department of Public Health provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
|
L.A. County's Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.
|
CSUN Men's Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.
|
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
|
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
|
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
|
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
|
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
|
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
|
Its only nine days away from the 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Starting Sept. 1 at midnight tickets for the even will increase from their current $95 base price.
|
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announces that Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) has passed the Legislature and is now on its way to the governor where he can sign it into law.
|
The California Department of Public Health today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Test to Treat Equity Grant Program. COVID-19 treatment greatly reduces risk of hospitalization and death for those at risk of severe COVID-19
|
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
|
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
|
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
|
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
