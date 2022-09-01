header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
107°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
September 1
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022
| Thursday, Sep 1, 2022

Weste

Help Preserve the Santa Clara River by Volunteering at the River Rally

The Santa Clara River provides vital resources to our community, habitat for a wide array of native plants and animals and has historically for centuries, supplied communities along its banks with water, fish and fertile farmland. The northern portion of the watershed was home to the Tataviam people, while the southern portion was occupied by the Chumash people.

It is the largest river system in Southern California that remains in its natural state. This crucial river recharges our groundwater and is home to several endangered species, including the California Condor, the Stickleback fish and the Red-Legged frog.

River Rally 2022

River Rally

Click on photo to enlarge flyer.

This September, we can all help protect the Santa Clara River by taking part in the annual River Rally. Our volunteers are asked to register for the event, which will take place on Saturday, September 17, at 8:00 a.m. off of Wiley Canyon Road, east of Orchard Village Road, near the Via Princessa bridge (see website for map GreenSantaClarita.com). Participants will be provided with training from a certified biologist – before heading off into the riverbed with gloves and trash bags to remove any debris. Participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up trash in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Staying hydrated is critical so please bring a filled, reusable water bottle to help reduce waste. We encourage everyone to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event site. A free bike valet will be provided by Incycle. Each volunteer, regardless of age, must pre-register at santaclaritavolunteers.com.

This event has greatly grown in popularity over the years, with more than a thousand residents signing up to participate. This is a great chance to come together with your friends and neighbors to truly make a difference in our community and help protect our critical natural environment, which is why we love Santa Clarita.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Opinion Section Policy
All opinions and ideas are welcome. Factually inaccurate, libelous, defamatory, profane or hateful statements are not. Your words must be your own. All commentary is subject to editing for legibility. There is no length limit, but the shorter, the better the odds of people reading it. "Local" SCV-related topics are preferred. Send commentary to: LETTERS (at) SCVNEWS.COM. Author's full name, community name, phone number and e-mail address are required. Phone numbers and e-mail addresses are not published except at author's request. Acknowledgment of submission does not guarantee publication.
Read More From...
> READ ALL COMMENTARY
RECENT COMMENTARY
> MORE COMMENTARY

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022

Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022
Thursday, Sep 1, 2022
READ MORE...

The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center

The City Is Always Available with the Resident Service Center
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
The city of Santa Clarita is a desirable place to live, work and raise a family, thanks in no small part to the leadership of our city council and the commitment and dedication of city staff to serve the needs of residents.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!

Ken Striplin | Back to School with DFYinSCV!
Friday, Aug 26, 2022
According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, in 2021, the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45 was fentanyl overdoses.
READ MORE...

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Message from Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Monday, Aug 22, 2022
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita

Ken Striplin| Plan Your Next Event with the City of Santa Clarita
Friday, Aug 19, 2022
Santa Clarita offers something you just don’t see in other cities, ideal places for any type and style of event imaginable.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires

Ken Striplin | Keep Your Family, Home and Property Safe from Wildfires
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Historically, California has been the most wildfire prone state in the United States. In 2021, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, reported over 4,000 fires that burned 60,507 acres across the state.
READ MORE...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
Due to an excessive heat forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, the city of Santa Clarita has designated select branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library to open as cooling centers starting Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5, with site-specific locations and hours for the holiday weekend.
Santa Clarita Cooling Centers Now Open Through Labor Day
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
The Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit entitled “The Great Outdoors,” depicting art that express things done outside, and objects or places in the wilderness.
SCAA Announces New Exhibit, ‘The Great Outdoors’
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
From now through the Labor Day holiday weekend, extremely high temperatures are expected throughout the Los Angeles County region and beyond.
LACoFD Urges Residents to Take Precautions Amid Extreme Heatwave
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
The Route Fire, which erupted at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, has burned 5,209 acres as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday and is currently at 12% containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Route Fire at 5,209 Acres, 12% Containment
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Los Angeles County Public Works announced Thursday the closure of San Francisquito Canyon Road between Copper Hill Road and Spunky Canyon Road in the community of Green Valley in response to semi-truck crashing into a bridge.
Big Rig Crash into Bridge Prompts Closure of San Francisquito Road
Today in SCV History (Sept. 1)
1887 - Town of Saugus founded; Castaic train station (passenger shelter) opens [story]
Saugus
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
Los Angeles County Fire Department with assistance from Angeles National Forest are battling a blaze near the I-5 Northbound, just north of Lake Hughes road. 
Route Fire Burns 4,625 Acres, Evacuations Remain in Effect
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
The California Department of Public Health  provided a weekly update on the state’s monkeypox outbreak and response.
California Weekly Monkeypox Update
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
L.A. County's Swim Beaches are coming to a close for the remainder of 2022 this coming Labor Day will be the final day of operations until they return in Summer 2023.
L.A. County Swim Beaches To Close Until Summer 2023
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
CSUN Men's Soccer hits the road for the first time in 2022 as the Matadors travel to Pacific on Thursday and UNLV on Sunday.
CSUN’s Men’s Soccer Begins First Travel Matches
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 17 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 3,237 new cases countywide and 81 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Nears 90k Total Cases
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced today a partnership with Footsteps2Brilliance, an early literacy and biliteracy solution, that will provide California children and families free access to interactive digital eBooks, songs, and games in English and Spanish.
State Superintendent Announces $27 Million in Literacy/ Biliteracy Learning Tools
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
Prior to hitting the big screen, Jordan Peele’s Nope generated 1,550 local jobs and tens of millions to the state’s economy, according to new data from NBCUniversal’s Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.
California Captures Millions in Economic Activity from Production of ‘Nope’
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching, and many Californians are preparing to close out the summer with a holiday gathering or road trip.
CHP Launches Maximum Enforcement Period Labor Day Weekend
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
The Gibbons Conservation Center is excited to share good news, their new medical room and two new tours that will be offered at the center.
Gibbons Center Reveals New Medical Room
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
The CSUN men's and women's cross country teams open the 2022 season at the UC Irvine Anteater Open. Running on the ARC Fields, the women's 4k race will begin at 6 p.m. The men's 6k event gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: CSUN Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at UC Irvine
Sept. 9: Last Day Before Prices Increase For 2022 Economic Outlook
Its only nine days away from the 2022 Economic Outlook Forecast Friday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m. Starting Sept. 1 at midnight tickets for the even will increase from their current $95 base price. 
Sept. 9: Last Day Before Prices Increase For 2022 Economic Outlook
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Heads to Governor’s Desk
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announces that Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271) has passed the Legislature and is now on its way to the governor where he can sign it into law.
Wilk’s Accountability Measure Heads to Governor’s Desk
CDPH Announces Program to Increase Access to COVID-19 Treatment in Underserved Communities
The California Department of Public Health today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Test to Treat Equity Grant Program. COVID-19 treatment greatly reduces risk of hospitalization and death for those at risk of severe COVID-19
CDPH Announces Program to Increase Access to COVID-19 Treatment in Underserved Communities
Today in SCV History (Aug. 31)
2001 - LASD Deputy Hagop "Jake" Kuredjian gunned down in Stevenson Ranch while backing up ATF [story]
Jake Kuredjian
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
The Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency has announced that all students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge as part of California’s Universal Feeding. Each school and/or the central office have a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed by any interested party.
SCV Food Services Agency Announces Free School Meals Policy
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
"The Real Housewives of Troy," an irreverent comedy, will be performed on stage by Eclipse Theatre LA at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 9-Sept. 25.
Sept. 9-25: ‘The Real Housewives of Troy’ at The MAIN
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
The National Weather Service has issued an "excessive heat warning" for the Santa Clarita Valley, along with other communities in Los Angeles County.
National Weather Service Issues ‘Excessive Heat Warning’ for SCV
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: