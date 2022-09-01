Santa Clarita Mayor’s Monthly Message – September 2022

Help Preserve the Santa Clara River by Volunteering at the River Rally

The Santa Clara River provides vital resources to our community, habitat for a wide array of native plants and animals and has historically for centuries, supplied communities along its banks with water, fish and fertile farmland. The northern portion of the watershed was home to the Tataviam people, while the southern portion was occupied by the Chumash people.

It is the largest river system in Southern California that remains in its natural state. This crucial river recharges our groundwater and is home to several endangered species, including the California Condor, the Stickleback fish and the Red-Legged frog.

River Rally 2022

This September, we can all help protect the Santa Clara River by taking part in the annual River Rally. Our volunteers are asked to register for the event, which will take place on Saturday, September 17, at 8:00 a.m. off of Wiley Canyon Road, east of Orchard Village Road, near the Via Princessa bridge (see website for map GreenSantaClarita.com). Participants will be provided with training from a certified biologist – before heading off into the riverbed with gloves and trash bags to remove any debris. Participating volunteers must wear closed-toe shoes and appropriate clothing for picking up trash in the riverbed and are highly encouraged to wear sunscreen and a hat for sun protection.

Staying hydrated is critical so please bring a filled, reusable water bottle to help reduce waste. We encourage everyone to carpool, walk, ride public transportation or bike to the event site. A free bike valet will be provided by Incycle. Each volunteer, regardless of age, must pre-register at santaclaritavolunteers.com.

This event has greatly grown in popularity over the years, with more than a thousand residents signing up to participate. This is a great chance to come together with your friends and neighbors to truly make a difference in our community and help protect our critical natural environment, which is why we love Santa Clarita.

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at lweste@santa-clarita.com.

