header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Clear
Clear
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
October 18
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
| Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Lyons Avenue Building Sold

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center (SCMC), a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita.

Located at 23206 Lyons Avenue, the subject property is an approximately 37,759 square foot two-story medical/dental building situated on an approximately 65,122 square foot parcel. The Property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites, floor-to-ceiling window lines, an abundance of parking, and excellent street visibility. The medical center sits along a major thoroughfare and is within 1.5 miles of the Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital.

According to the team, “In addition to the existing asset and location, the overall setup allowing for the conversion of suites into condominiums lends intrinsic value to the property. Medical building investors and users seek assets close to major hospitals, and this property is a prime example of that.”

With a shortage of availability of similar-sized medical/dental suites for lease or sale in the area, this building presents a unique opportunity for the buyer to lease or sell the units individually as medical condos.

The Property sold for $11,300,000.00, with Spectrum CRE representing both parties.

Call brokers for more information at (818) 252-9900 Ext. 208.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum CRE was founded in 2017, headquartered in Valencia, with branches in Encino, and Century City, California. As a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, we offer clients personalized service, local expertise, and an innovative approach to brokerage focused on exceeding clients’ expectations and financial goals. Our services include Tenant and Landlord representation, Sales and Acquisitions, Net Lease Investments, Build-to-Suit, Ground Up Developments, Industrial and Logistics, Corporate Solutions, Valuation, Capital Markets, and Property Management. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
10-18-2022 Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
10-18-2022 Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
10-18-2022 Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
10-18-2022 Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum
10-17-2022 Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
The Matadors (6-4-4 2-2-1 Big West) travel to UC San Diego on Wednesday before CSUN returns home Saturday against UC Irvine.
CSUN Men’s Soccer Taking on UC Davis
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Hockey season is back, and the city of Santa Clarita is excited to invite residents to Santa Clarita Kings Day!
Dec. 3: Santa Clarita Kings Day
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center (SCMC), a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita.
Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
Skate on over to The Cube for the Valley Industry Associates meet up Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Oct. 25: Chill at The Cube with VIA
Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
The I-5 North County Enhancement Project Virtual Community Meeting Construction Update will be held Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 16: I-5 North County Enhancements Project Community Meeting
Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, elected officials and business leaders for the Grand Opening of Amicis Research Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony, food and drinks.
Nov. 2: SCV Chamber Grand Opening Amicis Research Center
COC Winter Session Registration Underway
Registration is underway for the College of the Canyons winter 2023 session, which boasts more than 400 class sections.
COC Winter Session Registration Underway
Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, is pleased to announce that Adel Villalobos, Lief’s chief executive officer and founder, delivered a keynote address at the fifth annual Los Angeles County Bioscience Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Lief Labs CEO Delivers Keynote Address at Bioscience Forum
Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’
The Child & Family Center will present “Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat,” a free virtual discussion on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oct. 27: Child & Family Center Presents ‘Rainbow Fentanyl – More Trick Than Treat’
Hart Regiment Takes First Place at Rowland Field Tournament
The William S. Hart Regiment Band & Color Guard, also known as the Regiment, performed Saturday in the 52nd Annual Rowland Field Tournament hosted by Rowland High School.
Hart Regiment Takes First Place at Rowland Field Tournament
City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donations
The American Red Cross has a critical need for blood donations, and the city of Santa Clarita is urging residents to make a life-saving appointment.
City Announces Urgent Need for Blood Donations
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Announces Technical Delays in Data
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday technical delays in COVID-19 data for cases and deaths.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Announces Technical Delays in Data
Today in SCV History (Oct. 18)
1876 - Southern Pacific begins subdividing town of Newhall (original location at Bouquet Junction) [story]
Campton store
Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Event Chairs Jenny and Tim Ketchepaw invite you to ring in the holiday season at the 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefitting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley.
Nov. 18-20: 20th Annual Festival of Trees Benefits Boys & Girls Club of SCV
Monday COVID Roundup: 1,532 Cases and 22 Deaths Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 54 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 22 deaths and 1,532 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: 1,532 Cases and 22 Deaths Countywide
Fellows to Help CSUN Faculty, Students Tackle Impact of Climate Change
California State University, Northridge will be hosting a dozen fellows — from the California Volunteers program in the Office of the Governor — who will be working with CSUN faculty and students to develop ways to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Fellows to Help CSUN Faculty, Students Tackle Impact of Climate Change
Adoptober at Castaic Animal Care Center, Cats $13 Until Oct. 31
Adoptober meowvelous kitty promotion. Find your purrfect pet this month at the Castaic Animal Care Center. Adopt a cat for only $13 until Oct. 31.
Adoptober at Castaic Animal Care Center, Cats $13 Until Oct. 31
TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll
For the first time in program history, The Master's University men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the nation in the most recent National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Top 25 poll released Thursday, Oct. 13.
TMU Men’s Cross Country Team Now No. 2 in NAIA Poll
First Eight Cases of Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds in L.A. County
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first eight cases of avian flu in L.A. County, including three Canada Geese and a Black-crowned Night Heron in Long Beach, three Canada Geese in the city of Los Angeles and one Canada Goose in Cerritos.
First Eight Cases of Avian Flu Detected in Wild Birds in L.A. County
Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita invites you to the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots as we salute veterans for their leadership to the SCV business community and dedicated service to America.
Nov. 9: 12th Annual Salute to Patriots
Oct. 18: Planning Commission to Consider Assisted Living Facility
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
Oct. 18: Planning Commission to Consider Assisted Living Facility
California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission last week allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state.
California Invests Nearly $3 Billion for Transportation Improvements
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
This week, many of us were shocked to hear the recording of four powerful Los Angeles leaders who expressed intolerable, hateful, and racist comments.
Kathryn Barger | Keeping Up With Kathryn
L.A. County Launches Fleet of Medical Field Units to Serve Homeless
A first-of-its-kind fleet of full-service medical clinics on wheels will began making daily stops at homeless encampments throughout Los Angeles County last week to address urgent health and social needs among people experiencing homelessness.
L.A. County Launches Fleet of Medical Field Units to Serve Homeless
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: