Santa Clarita Medical Center Sold for $11.3M

Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Randy Cude, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to announce the recent sale of the Santa Clarita Medical Center (SCMC), a high-image medical/dental building in Santa Clarita.

Located at 23206 Lyons Avenue, the subject property is an approximately 37,759 square foot two-story medical/dental building situated on an approximately 65,122 square foot parcel. The Property features a diverse mix of 24 professional medical suites, floor-to-ceiling window lines, an abundance of parking, and excellent street visibility. The medical center sits along a major thoroughfare and is within 1.5 miles of the Henry Mayo Memorial Hospital.

According to the team, “In addition to the existing asset and location, the overall setup allowing for the conversion of suites into condominiums lends intrinsic value to the property. Medical building investors and users seek assets close to major hospitals, and this property is a prime example of that.”

With a shortage of availability of similar-sized medical/dental suites for lease or sale in the area, this building presents a unique opportunity for the buyer to lease or sell the units individually as medical condos.

The Property sold for $11,300,000.00, with Spectrum CRE representing both parties.

About Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc.

Spectrum CRE was founded in 2017, headquartered in Valencia, with branches in Encino, and Century City, California. As a full-service commercial real estate advisory firm, we offer clients personalized service, local expertise, and an innovative approach to brokerage focused on exceeding clients’ expectations and financial goals. Our services include Tenant and Landlord representation, Sales and Acquisitions, Net Lease Investments, Build-to-Suit, Ground Up Developments, Industrial and Logistics, Corporate Solutions, Valuation, Capital Markets, and Property Management. For more information, visit www.Spectrumcre.com.

