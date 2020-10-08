Santa Clarita Mobile App Updated

The city of Santa Clarita is excited to announce updates to the Resident Service Center’s mobile application. The updated app will allow residents to make requests, submit inquiries, view City news and more with ease, all from the palm of their hand.

Residents should note that this update will replace the older version of the City’s mobile app. If the app is currently installed on your device, a manual update will be required if auto-updates are not enabled. To download the free new app, search “Santa Clarita Mobile App” in your App Store today!

Some of the new features that residents can look forward to in the app include an updated form, more user-friendly interface and easily accessible FAQs and topics. Additionally, residents will now have the opportunity to upload multiple photos to requests and reports to express greater clarity in the issue they are experiencing, while also having the ability to interact with Google Maps where necessary. The Resident Service Center is an important and necessary way for the community to be able to interact with City staff and have their needs and concerns addressed. The updated app allows for a smoother process in doing so, directly from smartphone devices.

Please visit your Apple or Google Play App Store today to download the City’s updated Resident Service Center mobile app. To learn more about the app and other available City mobile apps, visit Santa-Clarita.com/Residents/MobileApps.