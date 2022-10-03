header image

1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
William S. Hart
Santa Clarita Named Finalist for “Most Business-Friendly City”
| Monday, Oct 3, 2022
Santa Clarita

The city of Santa Clarita is honored to once again be named as a 2022 finalist for the prestigious award of “Most Business-Friendly City” by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation.

Santa Clarita is one of nine cities selected throughout Los Angeles County as a finalist for the 2022 award. This year’s award finalists are being recognized for doing the most to encourage job creation, facilitate ease of doing business and cutting through red tape. Santa Clarita was selected due to its many business incentives and programs, exceptional level of service and strong partnerships with local business organizations.

Some of this year’s highlights include the City’s Film Office, which provides a one-stop-shop for filming productions and fosters a supportive environment for the local film industry, as well as the City’s strategic partnerships. The City’s partnerships with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Valley Industry Association, Small Business Development Center and College of the Canyons help attract and retain thriving businesses with a mission of increasing jobs and continually improving the community. Additionally, these partnerships help advocate and support the needs of local businesses through job fairs, trainings, webinars and many other resources.

“The City is honored to be nominated for this prestigious award and we thank our partners, including the SCVEDC, Chamber of Commerce and VIA, for providing resources and supporting the businesses that enhance the quality of life in Santa Clarita,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “I am thankful to the LAEDC for recognizing the many programs, incentives and services the City offers to strengthen the fabric of our business community.”

“Congratulations to the city of Santa Clarita on once again being nominated as one of the most business-friendly cities in LA County. The City is consistently a finalist or winner of ‘Most Business-Friendly City’ awards and that consistency is valuable. We are proud of our partnership with the City, which continues to drive job creation, attract world-class businesses and grow the local economy in Santa Clarita,” said Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation.

The city of Santa Clarita will be recognized with other finalists on Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the LAEDC’s Eddy Awards in SoFi Stadium. To learn more about the “Most-Business Friendly City” award, please visit laedc.org/eddy-awards/most-business-friendly-city/.
