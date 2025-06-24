header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 24
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
| Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025

Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.

Mancillas graduated from William S. Hart High School in 2014. Additionally, Mancillas earned an associate degree in science and art for film production from the Los Angeles Film School in Hollywood in 2018.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Santa Clarita.

“Growing up, my mom was able to help me grow in a more disciplined manner and my dad helped me grow more patiently,” Mancillas said. “My dad is the most patient person I know. They both gave me different virtues that have helped me get through the hard times that some people would typically not be able to. My parents gave me the opportunity to get into that mindset of being independent and helped me learn how to be on my own eventually. I’m a little older than my peers, and they don’t have as much or any experience being on their own, so having that experience also helps me.”

Mancillas joined the Navy eight months ago.

“I’ve been inspired by military stories since I was young,” Mancillas said. “Initially, I was looking into different branches, but I was interested in the Navy because of my curiosity about the sea. I wanted to see what life is like out there and the different locations the Navy gets to travel to. I felt like I was stuck on the West Coast, but my parents were supportive of my decision. I’d never been able to travel overseas, and I always wanted to see what was out there.”

Launched from a Boston shipyard in October 1797, Constitution is the only surviving vessel of the Navy’s original six frigates and is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat. The ship earned the nickname “Old Ironsides” during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels in its nearly 60 years of active service.

Now, 227 years after its launch, Constitution’s primary mission is education and outreach, welcoming more than 500,000 visitors aboard each year. Its crew of more than 60 sailors is hand-picked to preserve and protect Constitution, while promoting naval history, maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. The ship’s original missions of defending American interests and protecting sea lanes to ensure commerce remain at the forefront of the Navy’s mission today.

The U.S. Navy is celebrating its 250th birthday this year.

According to Navy officials, “America is a maritime nation and for 250 years, America’s Warfighting Navy has sailed the globe in defense of freedom.”

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America.

Mancillas has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“I was congratulated a couple of times for giving an outstanding tour of the ship to a family,” Mancillas said. “I was given a challenge coin for one of the tours. It had San Diego on it and the California bear ripping through it. It meant a lot to me because it had California on it. It was perfect for me. It made me feel good because that family was going through rough times, and I was able to provide a service that they were pleased with. Being recognized by my leadership was an added bonus.”

Mancillas serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.

“Serving in the Navy means a lot to me,” Mancillas said. “I’m able to provide a service here. I could be on a ship learning my rate, but here I’m on special duty, providing a service. Knowing I’ll be out there soon, learning my rate, is something to look forward to, and knowing I’ll honor myself and serve the country is what I signed up for. The Navy has given me more purpose than anything else I’ve decided to do.”

Mancillas is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents, Eddie and Angie, for giving me all the resolve to make the decision to join the military and providing me with the necessary tools to be prepared for what’s to come,” Mancillas said. “I also want to thank my brothers for being supportive and willing to visit me here in Boston.”

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Green, Navy Office of Community Outreach
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
FULL STORY...
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
FULL STORY...
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
The city of Santa Clarita will host a location for the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson on Thursday, June 26, 10:30-11 a.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
June 26: Join the 2025 World’s Largest Swim Lesson at Aquatic Center
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Airman Matthew Mancillas, a native of Santa Clarita, is one of more than 60 sailors celebrating America’s 249 years of independence while serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
Santa Clarita Native Serves Aboard Navy’s Oldest Commissioned Warship
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
The Gibbons Conservation Center is nearly halfway to its June fundraising goal, which will generously be matched. That leaves one week to double your donation.
Gibbons Conservation Center Matching Fundraising
VIA CEO Forum Survey
The Valley Industry Association is calling on all CEOs, presidents, business owners, chief marketing officers, chief operating officers, HR directors, vice presidents, executive directors, regional managers, project managers and more to fill in answers on a five-minute survey today that will help develop solutions for tomorrow.
VIA CEO Forum Survey
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
John Paul Mitchell Systems, a manufacturer of hair care products and styling tools, has announced it will relocate from California to Texas.
John Paul Mitchell Systems to Relocate to Texas
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Luke Brueckner, a former player and assistant coach with The Master's University golf team, has been hired as the new head coach for both the men's and women's programs.
Brueckner Hired as New TMU Golf Coach
Today in SCV History (June 24)
1980 - Saugus Train Station relocated to Hart Park, Newhall [story]
Saugus Train Station
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
William S. Hart Park has been a cherished part of the Santa Clarita community for nearly 70 years.
Ken Striplin | Preserving a Community Treasure, William S. Hart Park
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the launch of Kaizen, a new online recreation registration system designed to make it easier for residents to register for classes, programs and events.
City Launches New Online Recreation Registration System
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
Ava DiNapoli, a senior at Valencia High School, placed second in Impromptu Speaking at the 2025 National Speech and Debate Association's National Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
Valencia High Student Placed Second at NSDA National Tournament
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
The Regular Meeting of the Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Saugus Union School District, 24930 Avenue Stanford, Santa Clarita, CA 91355, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room.
June 24: Saugus-Castaic School Facilities Financing Authority to Meet
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita City Council will meet in open session on Tuesday, June 24 at City Hall, with the first reading of an ordinance of the Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map of the city of Santa Clarita issued by CalFire.
June 24: Council Will Consider CalFire Hazard Map of City of Santa Clarita
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo submitted a formal budget request letter calling for comprehensive funding, beyond the $110 million currently allocated, to fully implement Proposition 36.
Schiavo Leads Public Safety Budget Push
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
California Credit Union Foundation has awarded a scholarship to Saugus High School Senior Nathan Lieber as part of its College Scholarship Program, recognizing exceptional students for their school and community activities.
California Credit Union Foundation Awards Scholarship to SCV Student
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
The county of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation will host a "Pride at the Park" event, 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 26 at Castaic Regional Sports Complex.
June 26: Castaic Sports Complex ‘Pride at the Park’
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
The city of Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of seven productions filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, June 23 to Saturday, June 28.
June 23-28: Seven Productions Filming in SCV
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
A special meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District’s Governing Board will be held Wednesday, June 25, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
June 25: Hart District Governing Board Special Meeting
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will hear input on a number of topics during a public hearing on Tuesday, June 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Board Hearing Room 381B, Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, 500 W. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012.
June 24: L.A. County Supervisors’ Public Hearing
Today in SCV History (June 23)
1946, 11:20pm: William S. Hart, 81, dies at L.A.'s California Lutheran Hospital, leaving his Newhall estate and his (now West) Hollywood home to the public [story]
Hart dies
Today in SCV History (June 22)
1972 - Vasquez Rocks added to National Register of Historic Places [list]
Vasquez Rocks
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
The Agua Dulce Women's Club Community Blood Drive will be held Wednesday, June 25, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road, Agua Dulce, CA 91390.
June 25: Agua Dulce Women’s Club Community Blood Drive
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board of Trustees will be held Tuesday, June 24 beginning at 6:40 p.m. The board will first meet in closed session at 5:30 p.m.
June 24: Saugus Union School District Board Regular Meeting
Today in SCV History (June 21)
1941 - Ernie Hickson buys out Trem Carr's interest in their Monogram movie ranch, renames it "Placeritos" (later called Melody) [story]
Ernie Hickson
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting Wednesday, June 25, beginning with a closed session at 2:30 p.m. The open session begins at 5 p.m.
June 25: COC Board to Conduct Self-Evaluation Retreat
SCVNews.com