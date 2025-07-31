Santa Clarita Native to Perform at Lollapalooza Chicago

|
In an effort to promote its core programs and connect residents with the support they need during times of hardship, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services will launch August Essential Services Month, a focused digital outreach campaign to reach residents who may not be aware of the department's programs or how to apply.
Every school year brings new opportunities for growth, learning and connection. As a long-time resident of Santa Clarita and someone who has worked closely with schools and families throughout my career, I understand how important it is for our students to start the year with confidence.
I appreciate Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued on Wednesday, July 30, which restores local control over important land use matters, like Senate Bill 9, in high fire severity zones.
Lucky Luke Brewing and Good Vibes Events is bringing back Country Night, 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 16.
Tickets are on sale for the Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley 14th Annual Soroptimist Fashion Show to be held Saturday, Sept. 13 at Hyatt Regency, Valencia.
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host the 2025 Inspire Summit, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 15 at James T. Ventress Clubhouse.
Santa Clarita native Sam Anderson will be the bassist for Jesse Detor at Lollapalooza in Chicago, performing on Friday. Aug. 1 on The Grove Stage.
At just 10 years old, Serenity Grace Russell, a student at Castaic Elementary School, is already making an impact. A proud California native and rising fifth grader, Russell represented her state at the prestigious International United Miss pageant on Julyu 19, and earned the title of International United Miss Junior Preteen 2025–2026.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the exhibition, "To Teeter on a Three Faced Ledge" by artist Demi Sedrakyan, is on view through Tuesday, Oct. 28, at the Valencia Library.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5 starting at 6 p.m.
The city of Santa Clarita has announced the success of last week’s Pet Adoption Day, held at Bridgeport Park, in collaboration with the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Tyler Biggs, a 6 foot 3 inch pitcher from Valencia, has signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at The Master's University.
The College of the Canyons Athletic Department has announced its hiring of former Loyola Marymount University women's swim associate head coach Erik Matheson as the next head coach of the Cougars' swim & dive program. Matheson begins his new role effective immediately.
The College of the Canyons Foundation welcomed its newly installed board of directors at a reception held on the COC Valencia campus, marking an evening of renewed purpose.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters:
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, invites the community to attend National Night Out on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will now receive weekly updates on the County’s fiscal health and the implications of curtailments during their regularly scheduled Board meetings.
Clients and staff of Child & Family Center came together on Monday, July 28 for an evening filled with laughter, creativity, and connection at the annual Family Fun Nite.
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is excited to announce its participation in the annual “Clear the Shelters” event throughout the month of August, a nationwide initiative organized by NBC4 and Telemundo 52.
The College of the Canyons fall 2025 semester will offer more than 1,880 sections of high demand “core” classes in a wide range of academic subjects and disciplines, as well as various noncredit offerings.
Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger announced today the appointment of George B. Newhouse, Jr. to the Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission, citing his deep legal expertise, integrity, and decades of public service as key qualifications for the role.
The Santa Clarita Wine Club has reopened membership opportunities for those who enjoy great wine, food and making new acquaintances.
