Santa Clarita Native to Perform at Lollapalooza Chicago

Santa Clarita native Sam Anderson will be the bassist for Jesse Detor at Lollapalooza in Chicago, performing on Friday. Aug. 1 on The Grove Stage.

This festival appearance by Anderson is a part of the Berklee Popular Music Institute, an innovative class at the Berklee College of Music that brings students and Berklee-affiliated acts to major music festivals.

The BPMI program guides students through every step of going from the classroom to the stage, important preparation for a performance career. While most Berklee classes take place over the course of one semester, BPMI runs on a three-semester, full-year cycle.

In the fall semester, the class selects the artists and splits up into management teams.

In the spring, students work on artist development, marketing, digital presence, budgets, merchandise, sponsorships and advancing their assigned festival.

For the final semester, in the summer and early fall, teams rehearse with the artists to prepare them for the festival stage, a much different experience than a club show, and accompany them to each festival to handle on-site promotion, production and tour management.

Berklee offers the study of music, dance and theater. Students can study in person or online.

For more informatin visit www.berklee.edu.

